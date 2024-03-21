You can now build your own Lego games in Fortnite

Epic Games has announced a host of exciting new advancements in the ever-expanding world of Lego x Fortnite. As well as a host of new games, players will now be able to access Lego templates and additional Lego-branded assets to make custom games within Fortnite.

While Fortnite Creative already opens up a playground of opportunities for those looking to get into game development, the new Lego tools make island creation all the more exciting for fans. Lego games will be eligible for Fortnite's creator economy so long as they comply with Epic's age-appropriate policies (so keep it family-friendly and you could earn some passive wedge).

Take your builds to the next level. Create your own LEGO® Island masterpiece with LEGO Elements and templates—now available in Fortnite Creative and UEFN. pic.twitter.com/lmYQGPB8oJMarch 20, 2024 See more

The new Lego assets and templates will be available in Fortnite Creative, as well as the brand-new Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN). As mentioned, Lego is keen to keep it clean, sharing that "All published Lego Islands must have an ESRB rating of E10+ to be accessible to players in the United States, and a PEGI rating of 7 to be accessible to players in most of Europe."

Alongside the new Lego tools is a host of brand-new Lego Fortnite games. Among the releases will be Lego Prop Hunt, Lego Battle Arena and Lego Cat Island Adventure – a simple game about hanging out with your new feline pal (what's not to love?). If you're a Lego fan, take a look at our picks for the best Lego sets, and for more Lego news, check out Lego's AI art apology and read the heated response from fans.