These Lego horror movie poster designs are a Halloween treat

There are fewer things scarier than stepping on Lego (ask any parent), and it seems the brand is leaning into this terror for Halloween. A new series of horror-themed posters are now available as limited edition prints from the Lego Insider's Reward's Centre, highlighting lost pieces, lopsided stickers and, yes, bricks underfoot.

Just in time for Spooky Season (I've never called it that before and never will again), the posters are a nod to classic illustrated movie posters of yore. The posters are available for Lego Insiders, who can buy them in exchange for points. (Looking for more design inspiration? Check out the best print ads of all time.)

"Scarily familiar? Redeem your LEGO Insiders points for a limited edition Halloween print (if you dare...!)," Lego announced in a Facebook post. Fans simply have to head to lego.com/insiders to snag one – but with only 5,400 of each available, you'll need to be quick.

"These are absolutely brilliant! Major props to the designers on this one," one fan commented on Facebook, while another added, "Our household can relate to every one of these! Brilliant!" But of course, this isn't Lego's first foray into art. In recent months we've seen 2D posters and Van Gough sets.