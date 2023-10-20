These Lego horror movie poster designs are a Halloween treat

By Daniel John
published

We're bricking it.

Lego horror posters
(Image credit: Lego)

There are fewer things scarier than stepping on Lego (ask any parent), and it seems the brand is leaning into this terror for Halloween. A new series of horror-themed posters are now available as limited edition prints from the Lego Insider's Reward's Centre, highlighting lost pieces, lopsided stickers and, yes, bricks underfoot.

Just in time for Spooky Season (I've never called it that before and never will again), the posters are a nod to classic illustrated movie posters of yore. The posters are available for Lego Insiders, who can buy them in exchange for points. (Looking for more design inspiration? Check out the best print ads of all time.)

Image 1 of 5
Lego horror posters
(Image credit: Lego horror posters)

"Scarily familiar? Redeem your LEGO Insiders points for a limited edition Halloween print (if you dare...!)," Lego announced in a Facebook post. Fans simply have to head to lego.com/insiders to snag one – but with only 5,400 of each available, you'll need to be quick. 

"These are absolutely brilliant! Major props to the designers on this one," one fan commented on Facebook, while another added, "Our household can relate to every one of these! Brilliant!" But of course, this isn't Lego's first foray into art. In recent months we've seen 2D posters and Van Gough sets

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel John
Daniel John
Senior News Editor

Daniel John is Senior News Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of art, design, branding and lifestyle tech – which in most cases translates to tech made by Apple. Daniel joined Future in 2020 (an eventful year, to say the least) after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more.

Related articles