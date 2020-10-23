Save a staggering $1,979 on a Lenovo laptop: now only $899.99

It's not every day that we come across a deal this good – there's nearly two thousand dollars off a ThinkPad T490 Lenovo laptop, reducing the price to UNDER a grand. Just $899.99 in fact! That may sound like we've got the numbers the wrong way round, but we haven't! It's hands-down the best pre-Black Friday deal we've seen so far.

So what do you get with the ThinkPad T490? Lenovo market it as the laptop that 'does everything but make the coffee', and we can see why. It's a serious laptop, perfect for creative professionals, with a solid 8th Generation Intel i5 Processor, a 14-inch FHD display (which means great battery life), 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage. The backlit keyboard is a nice touch too.

But as this is a pre-Black Friday deal, we don't know how long it will be around. Presumably that will all depend on the stock that Lenovo have, but at this price, we can't imagine they'll be around for long. Just jump to the deals page and add the eCoupon THINKYAY.

Lenovo ThinkPad T490: $2,879 $899.99 at Lenovo

Save $1,979.01: Theres close to two thousand dollars shaved off the price of this fantastic laptop. It has a beautiful FHD display, sleek body design with narrow bezels, 16-hour battery, ThinkShield security features with fingerprint reader, and loads more.



View Deal

It's also worth noting that Black Friday and Cyber Monday will soon be upon us, but we've got you covered with round ups of the very best deals during the long weekend.

Is this Lenovo ThinkPad T490 deal not what you're looking for? Here are some other great deals over at Lenovo at the moment.

Today's best Lenovo ThinkPad X61s laptop and Lenovo IdeaPad L340 laptop deals Lenovo IdeaPad L340-15IRH... AO.COM (UK) £679 View Lenovo IdeaPad L340 15.6"... eBay £729 View Deal ends Sun, 25 Oct Lenovo IdeaPad L340-17IRH... AO.COM (UK) £800 View Lenovo IdeaPad L340 15.6"... eBay £949 View Deal ends Sun, 25 Oct Lenovo IdeaPad L340 15.6"... eBay £999 View Deal ends Sun, 25 Oct Lenovo IdeaPad L340 15.6"... eBay £1,099 View Deal ends Sun, 25 Oct Show More Deals

Related articles: