This is the best 65-inch TV deal we’ve seen this year

The LG C1is among the best OLED TVs money can buy and we've just spotted it at its lowest ever price. Right now Walmart has the 65-inch LG C1 OLED TV on sale for just $1,679, down from its original price of $2,299.99 (opens in new tab). That's an absolutely unmissable saving of $620.

We like the LG C1 OLED so much that it bagged the number one spot in our guide to the best TV for PS5. Not only does this TV offer stunning 4K visuals, but it also features immersive virtual surround sound, game optimisation, built-in Google Assistant and Alexa, and no less than four HDMI 2.1 ports. Whether you're a gamer or film fanatic, this TV makes a perfect addition to your home entertainment setup.

We're not sure how long this deal will last or if Walmart's stock is likely to run out, so if you're in the market for a high-end TV at an unbeatable price then snap this one up before it's too late.

(opens in new tab) 65-inch LG C1 OLED: $2,299.99 $1,679 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $620: This is the lowest price we've ever seen for LG's 65-inch C1 OLED TV. If you're on the lookout for a display that'll level up your gaming experience and enhance your film-watching this deal is unmissable.

(opens in new tab) 65-inch LG C1 OLED: $2,499.99 $1,696.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $803: Should Walmart's stock run out, Amazon is also offering big savings on the 65-inch LG C1 OLED. In fact, this is the second-best price we've seen and a great saving if you have your heart set on this high-end TV.

Want to browse some more options before spending your hard-earned cash? Our guide to the best TVs can help. If you do decide to invest in an LG C1 OLED, you might want a PlayStation 5 to play on it. Sony's latest console has proven elusive to say the least, but you can boost your chances of scoring one with our regularly updated PS5 restock guide.

Not in the US? Don't worry, you can browse today's best LG C1 OLED TV deals in your location below.

Related articles: