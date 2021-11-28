Live
MacBook Cyber Monday deals – save on the MacBook Air and Pro with our live blog
All the MacBook Cyber Monday deals, as they arrive.
By Rosie Hilder
We saw some really decent discounts on the MacBook over Black Friday, and it looks like those offers are set to continue into Cyber Monday. We really hope so, as deals on Apple products are much less likely to pop up the rest of the year.
So far, we've delighted in the savings on the 2020 MacBook Pro and Air models, and been shocked (in a good way) to see some retailers even offering discounts on the very latest 2021 MacBook Pros and Airs. If you're after an older model, then there's plenty to choose from there, too.
And because trawling through a bunch of websites to find the best MacBook offers isn't really what you want to be doing as Cyber Monday approaches, we've done the hard work for you. Below, you'll find a carefully curated list of savings on MacBooks from both sides of the pond, and keep reading for our live updates on the very best deals. And if you want more great deals, don't miss our Apple Watch Cyber Monday live blog.
Best MacBook Black Friday deals in the US
- Adorama: Save now on the 2020 MacBook Air and new MacBook Pros
- Amazon: Discounts on the 2020 M1 MacBook Pro and MacBook Air
- Best Buy: Huge savings across a range of MacBook models
- B&H Photo: Get up to $350 off 2020 and 2021 MacBook Pros
Best MacBook Black Friday deals in the UK
If you want a souped-up version of the MacBook Pro we mentioned below, then B&H Photo is the place to go (yes, we're poets and we know it).
You can get a 13.3-inch MacBook Pro (2020), with that all-important M1 chip, with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD for $1,549 at B&H Photo. That's a saving of $150, and is the same deal we saw over Black Friday. This deal is only available for a few more hours though, it ends at 11.59 (EST) tonight! (Fingers crossed it reappears for Cyber Monday, but we don't know if it will).
The 2020 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro is still a super capable machine. And there's currently $100 off when you buy at Amazon US, with the 256GB version costing $1,199 (down from $1,299).
Hello and welcome to our MacBook Cyber Monday deals live blog, where we'll be bringing you every top Apple laptop deal we can find.
Since Black Friday, and even before, we've seen some top deals on the MacBook Air and the MacBook Pro. Some of these offers have been time limited and have already come and gone, some are still going, and we're sure there are yet more to come as we head into Cyber Monday.
So where are we at right now, in terms of top MacBook savings? Well, let's start with the high end MacBooks: in the US, you can save $100 when you buy the MacBook Pro 16-inch (2021) at B&H Photo today. It costs $2,399 and comes with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. This model has only just been released so this is one you can really show off to your friends. The discount is only available until 11.59 (EST) tonight though, or until it sells out, so don't delay if you want one.
In the UK, John Lewis has knocked £100 off the same 16GB, 512GB SSD model, taking it down to just £2,299. Even better, you get a two year guarantee and three months of Apple TV+ thrown into the bargain. Happy days.
