Live
Nintendo Switch live blog: the best prices ahead of Prime Day
Save on the Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite, Switch OLED, accessories and more.
By Rosie Hilder published
Nintendo Switch deals are hard to come by at the best of times, so is Prime Day going to bring us any price drops? Well, there are already small discounts on the OG Nintendo Switch as well as the Switch Lite, and we're seeing discounts across a range of games, too. So we're keeping our fingers crossed that stock holds out and that there are even better deals to come this Amazon Prime Day – which officially starts Tuesday 12 July and runs for two days until the end of Wednesday 13 July.
For the best offers right now on all things Nintendo Switch, see our quick links below. Or keep reading as we bring you the best offers and stock updates, as they happen.
Nintendo Switch deals - US
- A Nintendo Switch Lite could be yours for $199 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Nintendo Switch OLED now in stock at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Save on games including the Legend of Zelda at Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Pay less for refurbished models at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Nintendo Switch deals - UK
- Get a Nintendo Switch for just £234 at Very (opens in new tab)
- Get a grey Nintendo Switch for £259 from Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 is now £271 at Very (opens in new tab)
- The blue Nintendo Switch Lite is now £175 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Games are up to 22% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Save £17 on a pair of Joy-Con controllers at Amazon (opens in new tab)
So the lowest price we've ever seen on Amazon for the Switch Lite is £169, which was over Prime Day last year. That fills us with hope that this year we'll also see a price drop. And there shouldn't be long to wait to find out!
But the good news for right now is that the Switch Lite is currently on sale at £174.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's £6 off the best ever price and worth snapping up if you're in the market for one. It's already £25 off the RRP so we can't imagine it'll plummet much more than this... an extra tenner off seems the most we can hope for.
Over in the US, it's pretty slim pickings in terms of offers on Switch consoles right now. Let's hope that Amazon is planning to drop its prices for members as part of Prime Day. At the moment you can buy the standard Switch for $299 at Amazon (opens in new tab), or $299 at Best Buy (opens in new tab), or $299 from the Nintendo Store (opens in new tab). You get the picture...
And we're off! We'll be bringing you the hottest Nintendo Switch offers and reporting on the highs and lows of deals hunting here from Bath, UK. We're hoping that stock holds out and we don't see the types of Switch shortages we saw over Black Friday last year.
For now, let's kick things off with a non-Amazon offer for you.
In the UK, Very has some of the best offers on the Switch, including the Switch consoles with Mario Kart 8 for £271 (opens in new tab).
Sign up below to get the latest from Creative Bloq, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Creative Bloq. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.