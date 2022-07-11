Nintendo Switch live blog: the best prices ahead of Prime Day

Nintendo Switch deals are hard to come by at the best of times, so is Prime Day going to bring us any price drops? Well, there are already small discounts on the OG Nintendo Switch as well as the Switch Lite, and we're seeing discounts across a range of games, too. So we're keeping our fingers crossed that stock holds out and that there are even better deals to come this Amazon Prime Day – which officially starts Tuesday 12 July and runs for two days until the end of Wednesday 13 July.

For the best offers right now on all things Nintendo Switch, see our quick links below. Or keep reading as we bring you the best offers and stock updates, as they happen.

Nintendo Switch deals - US