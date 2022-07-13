Our favourite iPad keyboard has hit a record-low price

If you spend a lot of time using your tablet, a keyboard case is a crucial addition. And our number one pick of all the keyboards out there (the Logitech Combo Touch) is currently at a mega low price for Amazon Prime Day. There are two models heavily discounted – one for the iPad Air in the US and one for the iPad Pro in the UK.
In the US, customers are getting a great deal on the case that works with 4th and 5th gen iPad Airs, with the price down from $199.99 to just $151.99 (opens in new tab). That's only $4 above the lowest price ever seen!
In the UK, the price is at a record-low for the case that goes with the 1st-3rd gen iPad Pro, down from the RRP of £189.99 to just £86.39 (opens in new tab). Though it has briefly been seen at a tenner over this price, the usual price is somewhere between £130 and £160 so this is a fantastic discount.
In our best iPad keyboard buying guide, we deemed this two-in-one case to offer great flexibility, a responsive trackpad and brilliant smart connecter, which makes it super-easy to use. Both countries offer a good discount on both models, so scroll down to find out more.
Logitech Combo Touch iPad Air:
$199.99 $151.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $48: Only $4 off its lowest ever price, we love this keyboard, which serves the 4th/5th iPad Air. You can also get the older model for the iPad Pro (1st-3rd gens) (opens in new tab) for a good discount of 18% if that's the iPad you have.
Logitech Combo Touch iPad Pro 11-inch:
£189.99 £86.39 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save £103.60: This may not be for the most recent iPad models (this covers 1st - 3rd, or up to 2021), but if you have any of those then it's a brilliant discount and a record-low price. There's also a very nice 21% discount on a newer model (opens in new tab), which covers 4th and 5th gen iPad Air.
For more brilliant tech deals, see our sister site Tech Radar's Prime Day deals hub.
