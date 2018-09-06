Logitech's iPad Crayon gets full release

Earlier this year Logitech launched its digital pencil tailored to the 9.7-inch iPad, the Logitech Crayon, exclusively to schools. But now, it's not just kids who get to enjoy nice things, as the Crayon will be available for everyone from 12 September.

Costing $69.99/£64.99, the Crayon will be available for designers to order from Apple stores. While this is $20 more than students could pick up the stylus through Apple's educational portal, it's great that everyone now has access to this precise and durable digital design tool.

Although it does not support pressure sensitivity, the Logitech Crayon is 'smart tip' enabled, meaning that a user can switch from a thick line to a thin line simply by tilting the stylus, just like you would with a regular pencil.

There's also no need to worry about confusing your iPad thanks to a palm-rejection feature that allows you to rest a hand on the screen while you work. And with a single charge giving the Crayon seven hours of life, you can knuckle down to big projects without having to worry that it's going to die on you.

The Logitech Crayon enables users to express themselves easily

Designed with comfort and durability in mind, the Logitech Crayon can connect to iPads instantly without the need to pair.

"Logitech Crayon works seamlessly with iPad and the most popular creativity and productivity apps from the App Store," says Michele Hermann, vice president of mobility at Logitech.

"So whether you are learning to write a new language, jotting down notes, marking up a screenshot or PDF, or visualising an idea, Crayon is the perfect tool for the task."

