Are these the 10 commandments of logo design?

We love a good infographic here at Creative Bloq, especially when they're full of nifty tips and tricks to perfect our creative process. And this vibrant graphic is no exception. Created by DesignMantic, this infographic has 10 fool-proof steps to designing a great logo.

While this design is simple, it's still jam-packed with information. We love the engaging colours and the diagrams that show you exactly what you should and shouldn't do when designing logos – it's almost like the infographic version of our 15 golden rules of logo design.

But is the advice any good? Well we definitely agree with most of the steps in the infographic – who wants a logo made of clip art after all? However, with our box-shaped logo, we can't say we agree with commandment number nine.

Click to enlarge (Image credit: DesignMantic)

You can view this graphic over on the DesignMantic website or simply click on the photo above. If you want to create your own infographic, then check out our roundup of the best infographic makers of 2022. Or if you're in the search of some infographic inspiration, then you'll love this list of the best infographics.

