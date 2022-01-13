Are these the 10 commandments of logo design?

Infographic claims to have the answers.

A graphic of a logo being designed
We love a good infographic here at Creative Bloq, especially when they're full of nifty tips and tricks to perfect our creative process. And this vibrant graphic is no exception. Created by DesignMantic, this infographic has 10 fool-proof steps to designing a great logo. 

While this design is simple, it's still jam-packed with information. We love the engaging colours and the diagrams that show you exactly what you should and shouldn't do when designing logos – it's almost like the infographic version of our 15 golden rules of logo design

But is the advice any good? Well we definitely agree with most of the steps in the infographic – who wants a logo made of clip art after all? However, with our box-shaped logo, we can't say we agree with commandment number nine. 

You can view this graphic over on the DesignMantic website or simply click on the photo above. If you want to create your own infographic, then check out our roundup of the best infographic makers of 2022. Or if you're in the search of some infographic inspiration, then you'll love this list of the best infographics.

Amelia Bamsey is Creative Bloq’s Staff Writer. After accomplishing a first class honours degree in Popular Music and a Master’s in Song Writing, Amelia began designing posters, logos, album covers and websites for musicians. She now enjoys covering many design topics on Creative Bloq, including posters, gaming and illustration. In her free time, she relishes in the likes of art (especially the Pre-Raphaelites), photography and literature. Amelia prides herself on her unorthodox creative methods, her Animal Crossing island and her extensive music library.

