Lose yourself in illustration with ImagineFX

The world can seem like an uncertain place right now, but one thing's for sure: our latest issue of ImagineFX will inspire you to get creative. This edition's workshop section is packed with advice to kick start your imagination. Learn how to create ethereal paintings with the incredible Audra Auclair, discover how to craft costume concepts for film with Hollywood concept artist Phillip Boutté Jr., glean tips on adding drama to compositions with advice from Klaus Scherwinski, plus ILM’s Bimpe Alliu shares her keyframe techniques for concept art.

We interview both Justin Gerard and Christine Kornacki, write about our experiences of LightBox Expo’s virtual event and also reveal the worthy winners of the second Concept Art Awards. Plus, as ever, we look inside artists' studios, showcase sketchbooks and your reader artwork.

This edition is on sale in the UK today and will reach overseas in the coming weeks. If you are still not venturing outside, pleas visit our online store to order your copy for home delivery. See below for the fullest of digital and print options to be able to get hold of us.

You’ll see just some of the many highlights in this issue below.

Costume concept design masterclass

Phillip Boutté Jr has worked on the costumes for many Hollywood films, including Black Panther (Image credit: Future)

World-renowned costume concept artist Phillip Boutté Jr (Black Panther, A Wrinkle in Time, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood) has some creative solutions to crafting costume concept for film.

Keyframe concept art advice

Octane Render and Photoshop skills come from Bimpe Alliu this issue (Image credit: Future)

ILM concept artist Bimpe Alliu shares her process for creating a keyframe using Octane Render for the foundation before painting in it Photoshop.

Become our Artist of the Year!

Submit your work to get featured in ImagineFX and be in a chance to be our Artist of the Year! (Image credit: Future)

We love showcasing your artwork, which gets seen by art directors and your peers around the world. Even better, you might win a fantastic price from Corel!

Justin Gerard interview

Fantasy illustrator Justin Gerard is known for his creatures created in traditional art (Image credit: Future)

We speak to the talented artist who will chat about almost anything but his work. Luckily enough you'll be able to see it for yourself over ten glorious pages.

