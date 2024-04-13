Lucozade flips its identity with refreshing new logo

Drinks manufacturer Lucozade has unveiled a punchy new look, unifying the brand's growing selection of sports and energy beverages. In the crowded drinks market, Lucozade stands out as a fierce contender, unifying its products to create a visually striking master brand that maintains its signature look.
With a 97-year history, Lucozade is certainly one of the most iconic brands in the drinks sector. The small but impactful changes to the brand's identity catapult it into the contemporary drinks sphere, proving that legacy can be used to inspire a powerful brand refresh.
Created by design agency Pearlfisher London, Lucozade's new look centres around the reinvention of its iconic logo. The previous arc design has been redrawn to create a bold appeal, reimagined in an "optimistic, vibrant yellow" for a modern look. The Lucozade wordmark, which has typically been vertical across much of its packaging, has been flipped to create a more authoritative horizontal position, giving the logo a revitalised presence.
The new look also comes with a host of custom assets, such as the "uplifting bubbles of Lucozade Energy propelling the arc, the bespoke, athletic mesh-inspired pattern for Sport and the introduction of the colour white as a consistent signifier for zero sugar". Together they work to visualise the "vibrant energy and dynamism of Lucozade," by adding a refreshing character to the branding.
"This rebrand was all about enhancing Lucozade's impact on shelf and reinforcing its credibility and iconicity as one of the UK’s most established energy and sports drink brands,” says David Jenkinson, partner, design & experience at Pearlfisher in a press release. "Our revitalised brand logo is the beacon of Lucozade’s positivity, surrounded by elements that cue the brand’s credibility as the original energy brand," adds Elise Seibold, marketing director at Suntory Beverage & Food GB&I.
Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.