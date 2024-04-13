Lucozade flips its identity with refreshing new logo

Drinks manufacturer Lucozade has unveiled a punchy new look, unifying the brand's growing selection of sports and energy beverages. In the crowded drinks market, Lucozade stands out as a fierce contender, unifying its products to create a visually striking master brand that maintains its signature look.

With a 97-year history, Lucozade is certainly one of the most iconic brands in the drinks sector. The small but impactful changes to the brand's identity catapult it into the contemporary drinks sphere, proving that legacy can be used to inspire a powerful brand refresh.

How Pearlfisher transformed Lucozade's old logo into the dynamic new look. (Image credit: Lucozade/Pearlfisher)

Created by design agency Pearlfisher London, Lucozade's new look centres around the reinvention of its iconic logo. The previous arc design has been redrawn to create a bold appeal, reimagined in an "optimistic, vibrant yellow" for a modern look. The Lucozade wordmark, which has typically been vertical across much of its packaging, has been flipped to create a more authoritative horizontal position, giving the logo a revitalised presence.

The new look also comes with a host of custom assets, such as the "uplifting bubbles of Lucozade Energy propelling the arc, the bespoke, athletic mesh-inspired pattern for Sport and the introduction of the colour white as a consistent signifier for zero sugar". Together they work to visualise the "vibrant energy and dynamism of Lucozade," by adding a refreshing character to the branding.

A look at Lucozade's new modern identity. (Image credit: Lucozade/Pearlfisher)

"This rebrand was all about enhancing Lucozade's impact on shelf and reinforcing its credibility and iconicity as one of the UK’s most established energy and sports drink brands,” says David Jenkinson, partner, design & experience at Pearlfisher in a press release. "Our revitalised brand logo is the beacon of Lucozade’s positivity, surrounded by elements that cue the brand’s credibility as the original energy brand," adds Elise Seibold, marketing director at Suntory Beverage & Food GB&I.

Lucozade's new identity brings life and colour to it's packaging. (Image credit: Lucozade/Pearlfisher)

