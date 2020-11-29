M1 MacBook Pro and MacBook Air savings continue for Cyber Monday

Christmas has essentially come early for anyone who wants a brand new MacBook. Much to our surprise (and delight), the stunning new M1 MacBook Pros and MacBook Airs began to see discounts over Black Friday, and the deals look set to continue as we head towards Cyber Monday.

More and more retailers are now beginning to match the savings. The best we've seen so far is $100 off a brand new MacBook Pro at B&H Photo, but in the UK, we're seeing similar deals (see below for details).

These MacBooks have garnered some impressive reviews so far. They are super-speedy, and more powerful than ever before. If you want a super-fast M1 MacBook Pro or Air, then check out the savings below. If it's a different sort of Apple deal you're after, then see our Cyber Monday MacBook post, or our roundup of Apple Cyber Monday deals.

MacBook Pro and MacBook Air deals: US

Brand new M1 MacBook on sale! MacBook Pro 13-inch M1 (2020): $1,299 $1,199 at B&H Photo

Save $100: This stunning new MacBook Pro with an M1 chip now has $100 off. This model has 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD. For more storage, try the 512GB SSD option, also with $100 off. DEAL ENDS 11.59pm (EST) 30 November



Macbook Air M1 (2020): $999 £899 at Adorama

Save $100: The M1 version of the MacBook Air also has $100 off at Adorama this Cyber Monday. This iteration of the M1 Air comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD.

MacBook Pro and MacBook Air deals: UK

Brand new M1 MacBook on sale Apple MacBook Pro M1 13-inch (2020): £1,499 £1,399.97 at Laptops Direct

Save £99: This is the best discount we've seen in the UK on the new M1 MacBook Pro. This model has 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD, and there's £99 off at Laptops Direct right now.



MacBook Pro 13-inch M1 (2020): £1,299 £1,249.97 at Amazon

Save £49: If you've been eyeing up this very tempting new MacBook Pro then now is the time to go for it. There's £49 off this 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD model, and we expect them to sell out fast!

MacBook Air M1 (2020): £999 £969.97 at Amazon

Save £29: The 2020 MacBook Air was already a fantastic machine, but this takes things to the next level. This iteration comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD and has almost £30 off at Amazon.

Not quite the deals for you? You can also see more of today's best deals on MacBooks below.

