Is this skateboard with Apple's Mac Pro wheels as ridiculous as it sounds?

When it comes to Apple's recently released Mac Pro wheels, it's fair to say we've made our feelings known – specifically about the price. At $100 each, or $699 for four (which makes perfect sense, right?), they add an eye-watering extra cost to an already eye-wateringly expensive machine.

Well, don't dry your eyes just yet – someone has managed to find perhaps the most ridiculous use yet for the wheels, and it doesn't even involve the Mac Pro. (By the way, none of our current best computers for graphic design require wheels. Just saying).

Say hello to the world's most expensive skateboard wheels. That's right, Braille Skateboarding has shared a video (below) in which said wheels (of fortune) are attached to a skateboard and then... skated on. With little success.

To be fair, the skaters do manage to pull off a kickflip at one point, but other than that, the results are something akin to our first go on Tony Hawks Pro Skater 2 – underwhelming. At first, the wheels naturally pivot in various directions (leading to several falls), but even after some extra drilling to hold them in place, their weight ends up bending the rest of the board. In short, it doesn't really work.

We have several questions, most of them being: why? Do we really live in a world where YouTubers will happily drop $699 on a set of computer wheels in order to create a below-par skateboard? It seems the answer is yes. But hey, who are we to judge? Braille Skateboarding currently has over 4.6M subscribers, so it clearly understands what its followers want (even if we don't).

Believe it or not, the Braille Skateboarding team aren't the first YouTubers to use the wheels to make a skateboard. Unbox Therapy did something similar (above), albeit using part of the Mac Pro's body for the board. Not only was this even more expensive, but it was less successful (thanks again to the multi-directional wheels). What a time to be alive.

Perhaps putting the wheels to such ineffective use is an apt, but expensive method of mocking the ridiculousness of Apple's 'invention'. As one YouTuber comments, "biggest waste of $700 for our entertainment". And we can't see Apple changing its ways any time soon – as the recent Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro showed, the company is on a roll when it comes to wildly expensive accessories.

Looking for pro power at a more affordable price? Check out our best MacBook Pro deals below. No wheels required.

Today's best MacBook Pro deals Apple 2020 MacBook Pro 13" i5... Scan £1,249 View APPLE 13" MacBook Pro with... Currys PC World £1,299 View APPLE 13" MacBook Pro with... Currys PC World £1,299 View Apple 13" MacBook Pro with... AO.COM (UK) £1,299 View Show More Deals

Related articles: