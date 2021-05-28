Memorial Day Apple sale: $59 slashed off Apple AirPods Pro price!

Summer is coming, and so are the savings. Right now, there's a Memorial Day Apple sale featuring discounts on a selection of Apple AirPods. As part of the Amazon Memorial Day Sale, you can score a pair of Apple AirPods Pro for $189 – a $59 saving at Amazon and one of the best prices we've seen for a pair of AirPods Pro so far in 2021 (the top deal was when they hit $180 back in February at Amazon.)

So, if you're eyeing a new pair of buds to play your tunes whilst relaxing on the beach or your veranda, you may as well jump on this Apple AirPods Pro deal now so you can be all set for summer.

Looking for more Memorial Day offers? We've compiled a list of the top Memorial Day sales going on right now, and throughout the weekend, including more discounts on Apple products. Once the Amazon Memorial Day sale is finished, it's on to Prime Day. See what Amazon Prime Day Apple deals will look like for 2021.

The best Memorial Day Apple AirPods deals

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $189 at Amazon

Save $59: If you want to go for the noise-cancelling earbuds from Apple, then the in-ear AirPods Pro are over $50 off in Amazon's Memorial Day Apple sale. In addition to superb noise-cancelling, you'll also get also amazing sound.

Are the Apple AirPods Pro a tad out of your price range? The Memorial Day Apple sale at Amazon also takes 25% off the less expensive Apple AirPods with charging case. You can either opt for a wireless case or save a few extra bucks and go for a wired charging case. Either way, you're availing of some fine discounts here.

Apple AirPods + wireless charging case: $199 $149 at Amazon

Save $49: Amazon is offering the latest Apple AirPods at a great price, and with the wireless charging case, which will provide hours and hours of playback or talk time.

Apple AirPods + standard charging case: $159 $119 at Amazon

Save $39: If you're not fussed about the wireless charging case, these super-hot headphones come with the standard charge case at a brilliantly-low price.

