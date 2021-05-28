Memorial Day TV sale: Grab a 70-inch 4K TV for under $550!

The Memorial Day sale is in full swing, and even though it doesn't officially start until Monday, we're seeing some great TV deals worth shouting about already.

The pick of the lot right now is this JVC 70-inch 4K UHD TV that's been reduced from $697 to only $548 over at Walmart. That's a 4K 70-inch TV for $548! It's an incredible deal.

To put this is context, the Japanese brand JVC is known for putting affordable price tags on their quality televisions, and the retail price of this 70-incher was low to begin with. But that makes this $149 saving even more note-worthy. It's the lowest price on a 70-inch TV that we've seen since last year's Black Friday deals.

And there's more. We've put together out top picks of the Memorial Day TV deals right now, and we'll update it through the weekend to make sure the very best rises to the top.

Want more Memorial Day Sale deals? We've compiled everything from laptops and monitors to mattresses and tablets.

The best Memorial Day TV deals

JVC 70-inch 4K TV: $697 $548 at Walmart

Save $149: This is a cracking deal on a cracking Roku Smart TV. Boasting a 70-inch 4K UHD screen, and three HDMI ports, this is a big and beautiful TV, perfect for mounting on a wall and finishing off your home cinema set up.

View Deal

Sony 55-inch Bravia TV: $999.99 $698 at Walmart

Save $300: A couple years ago, this was a cutting edge TV at nearly twice the price. Though the highest end of TV tech has moved up, this Sony Bravia 4K UHD Android Smart TV is still a class act in 2021. Shave $300 off the price, and you've got yourself a great deal.

View Deal

LG 65-inch 4K UHD TV: $1,199.99 $997 at Walmart

Save $200: If you're willing to pay more money, you can get this massive LG TV, which comes with NanoCell technology. It's a LED screen with an additional filter of minute nanoparticles that give you colours with zip. And all for under a grand!

View Deal

LG 65-inch 4K OLED TV: $2,299.99 $1,797 at Walmart

Save $503: OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diode) TVs provide the very best picture quality right now, and LG's 65-inch 2020 model is currently at its lowest price ever. This deal offer your the best viewing angles, best colours, best picture at the best price.

View Deal

Related articles: