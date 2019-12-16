Microsoft Black Friday 2020: what to expect and how to get the BEST savings

Microsoft Black Friday 2019 saw some hugely impressive deals. From incredible offers on the new Surface Pro 7, right through to the Surface Book 2, the retail event was bigger and better than ever before. This makes us hugely excited for what Microsoft Black Friday 2020 holds in store.

Some of the best deals we saw – and are still going – include great Xbox discounts (you can save up to $150 on Xbox in the US, and up to £150 on Xbox in the UK) and a there's a significant price drop on the new Surface Laptop 3.

2019 was a huge year for Microsoft in terms of hardware releases. The Fall hardware event brought us a number of new Surface products – with the Surface Pro 7 and Surface Pro X of particularly interest for designers. Unexpectedly, we've seen a few huge price drops on the new products, including this epic $360 discount on the Surface Pro 7 at Best Buy We've also saw some brilliant Microsoft Cyber Monday deals on the slightly older (but still very good) Surface Pro 6.

The very cheapest Microsoft Black Friday deals didn't last long. But there were new ones popping up all the time, so if you missed out on a good saving don't despair. Bookmark this page and keep checking back to make sure you see all the best Microsoft Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals as soon as the start to arrive.

In this article, we're going to take a look at some of the best product discounts we saw in 2019, plus make some predictions on what we might see in 2020 and provide details on how to get the very best Microsoft Black Friday deals.

The best Surface Pro 2019 deals

Surface Pro 7 | i3 | 4GB RAM | 128GB SSD | + Black Type Cover: $959 $599 at Best Buy

Save $360: One of the best Microsoft Cyber Monday deals we've seen so far overall sees a brand new Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover reduced by over $260! This model comes with 4GB memory, a 128GB SSD and type cover thrown in.

Microsoft Surface Pro 6: i5 | 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD: £919 £749 at John Lewis

Save £170: We haven't seen so many big discounts on Surface Pros in the UK, but this is a great Cyber Monday deal at John Lewis. Pick up this high-spec model for around £750. And you get John Lewis' usual 2-year guarantee.

There's are two new Surface Pros in town: the Surface Pro 7 and the Surface Pro X. In terms of Microsoft Black Friday deals, this meant we saw some great offers on the Pro 6. Interestingly, there were also some pretty awesome savings on the brand new Surface Pro 7 too (in the US in particular).

Read our Surface Pro 6 review, or check out our Surface Pro 7 vs Surface Pro 6 comparison for more information.

The best Surface Book Black Friday deals

Surface Book 2 | 13.5" | i5 | 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD: $1,500 $1,299 at Walmart

Save $200 – selling fast! Walmart has knocked a not-bad $200 off the Surface Book 2 for Black Friday this year. This touchscreen 2-in-1 tablet boasts a battery life of up to 17 hours.

Surface Book 2 13.5" | i7 | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD: £2,999 £2,189 at Amazon

Save £810: It's still a hefty price tag, but there's a massive saving on this 2-in-1 laptop/tablet, which has a whopping 1TB SSD. This 13.5-inch model comes with an i7 Intel Core, and has up to 17 hours of battery life. Amazon has dropped the price even further for Cyber Monday – it's now off.

In 2019 there were plenty of big discounts on the Surface Book 2, Microsoft's powerful laptop. There's a lot to recommend this device – take a look at our Surface Book 2 review for our thoughts (we awarded it 4.5 stars). So far, there's no news as to when the Surface Book 3 will appear; it wasn't included in the Fall Hardware Event at the start of October.

In our original Surface Book review we awarded the device 5 stars, so if you don't mind an older model it might be worth keeping an eye out for any hot deals on that model too.

The best Surface laptop Black Friday deals

Surface Laptop 2 | i7 | 16GB RAM | 1TB: $2,699 $2,169 at Amazon

$530 off: This Surface Laptop 2 model comes with some serious specs, and usually that would come with a massive price tag. You've missed the biggest deal on this (that ran on Black Friday itself), but there's still a hefty Microsoft Cyber Monday discount on offer.



Surface Laptop 3: Save up to £250 at Microsoft

We didn't really see any Surface Laptop deals on Black Friday, but Microsoft has come through in its Cyber Monday sale. Pick up this new-model laptop with up for £250 off right now. Prices start at £829.

The Surface Laptop 3 was unveiled at Microsoft's Fall Hardware event in early October 2019, and was released on 22 October (see how it compares to the MacBook Air here). This means the Laptop 3 will likely be in line for some hot deals come late November 2020.

The best Xbox Black Friday 2019 deals

Games consoles traditionally get some mega discounts over Black Friday, and in 2019 Microsoft's Xbox One S and Xbox One X got some big price drops.

We saw a lot of bundle deals, with Microsoft games consoles being packaged in with games from Playerunknown's Battlegrounds to Fallout 76 and Minecraft at a range of retailers. If it's a game you actually want, these can be great buys – if not you're looking at a whole lot of false economy.

In 2019 we also saw a couple of great console-only deals on the Xbox One X in the US, both in the run-up to the event (from Walmart) and on the day itself (from Amazon).

While we predict the best bargains will be appearing on Black Friday itself (and some deals to be had on Cyber Monday, there were bundles cropping up in early Black Friday offers last year, so keep your eyes peeled. The widget below pulls in the best current prices in your territory, including any offers.

Xbox One S all-digital edition: From $249 $149 at Microsoft

Save up to $100: This XBox One S waves goodbye to physical discs. Instead, it uses digital versions, with cloud backup and storage. The console itself – along with a wireless controller, and digital versions of Minecraft, Sea of Thieves and Fortnite Battle Royale – has been knocked down by $100. You can also make savings on controllers, charging stands and Xbox Live Gold membership if you choose to build a bundle.



The best Microsoft Office Black Friday 2019 deals

Microsoft Office has never been cheap, but we do usually see some Microsoft Black Friday and Microsoft Cyber Monday Office deals to take the sting out of shelling out for Word, Excel and the like. Here's an example of the best deal we saw in 2019.

Microsoft Office Home & Student: $149.99 $99.99 at Microsoft

33% off: This Home & Student collection includes 2019 version of Word, Excel and PowerPoint. It's a one-time purchase, works with PC or Mac, and is intended for home use. Get a third off right now.

The best Surface Go Black Friday 2019 deals

The Surface Go, Microsoft's reasonably priced 10-inch tablet also got some good discounts in 2019 over Cyber Monday/Black Friday. Take a look at our sister site TechRadar's review for more on this device, and check out the best Surface Go Black Friday 2019 deals below.

Microsoft Surface Go 10": 4GB RAM | 64GB SSD: $399 $299 at Best Buy

Save $100: Best Buy has chopped around 25% off this 10-inch touchscreen tablet, taking it down to very affordable $299. View Deal

Microsoft Surface Go 10": 8GB RAM | 128GB SSD: £509.99 £399 at Amazon

Save £111: Get 22% off this 10-inch, Silver Surface Go in this top Microsoft Black Friday deal. It includes 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD.View Deal

How to get the best Microsoft Black Friday deals in 2020

To start with, bookmark this page. We'll be updating this article with all the best Black Friday Microsoft 2020 deals and Cyber Monday Microsoft deals as soon as we hear about them, so make sure you check back. As well as the Microsoft Store itself, other major retailers are in on the action with some strong offers of their own.

And while there'll undoubtedly be plenty of action on Cyber Monday, those aren't the only days you'll be able to snag a deal. We've seen eager retailers rolling out their deals earlier and earlier each year. In 2019, there were competitive deals appearing from early November.

To make the most of the offers, it's worth checking for add-ons or gift cards that will make your deal even better. It's also worth considering refurbished models.

The very best Black Friday Microsoft deals won't stick around forever (many will sell out on the day). If you're reading this post that means you're already ahead of the game – make the most of the run-up period to figure out which Microsoft products are right for you, so you know what to look out for and don't end up panic-buying the wrong thing.

Microsoft Black Friday offers: Insights from 2019

The range everyone's interested in right now is Microsoft Surface, and retailers have been happy to oblige with impressive surface deals at various sales events. Last year's Microsoft Black Friday and Microsoft Cyber Monday saw particularly impressive offers on the Surface Pro 6 (see above) and Surface Laptop 2.

Microsoft's Fall Hardware Event on 2 Oct brought with it some exciting hardware news. The tech giant announced several product updates in the Surface range: the Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro 7 and Surface Pro X (we're still waiting on the Surface Book 3, however). There were also some interesting additions, in the form of dual-screen tablet Surface Neo, foldable phone Surface Duo and true wireless Surface Earbuds.

All this is likely to shake things up in terms of this year's Microsoft Black Friday deals. While big deals on new releases are unlikely (although not impossible), older versions of newly updated kit is ripe for discounts as retailers seek to shift stock.

