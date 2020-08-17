Hilarious Mississippi mosquito flag gets Twitter buzzing

The state of Mississippi recently revealed a shortlist of public submissions to replace its existing flag design, which featured the confederate symbol (which is widely condemned as racist). Thousands of entries where whittled down to 150, but it seems one unusual design slipped through the mosquito net – much to the internet's delight.

Among the many more traditional designs in the shortlist was a large mosquito surrounded by a circle of stars. But now, after the design went viral and provoked much mirth on Twitter, the state Department of Archives has announced that the mosquito design was shortlisted "due to a typo". (Check out our logo design guide if you're looking for design inspiration of your own).

Although short-lived, Thomas Rosete said it was nice to see people rally around the flag: 'I’m a sucker for underdog stories and the Mosquito Flag was definitely the underdog going into the competition' https://t.co/IuZYsuCunAAugust 14, 2020

"The mosquito flag advanced to Round Two due to a typo in a list of flag numbers submitted by one commissioner," the Department of Archives and History announced in a tweet. "That commissioner has requested that the flag be removed from the Round Two gallery."

Thomas Rosete told The Clarion Ledger that his blood-sucking design was intended as a joke. "Our state bird, unofficially, has to be the mosquito," he said. “I’m a sucker for underdog stories and the Mosquito Flag was definitely the underdog going into the competition." (If that 'sucker' pun was deliberate, then we're starting to think Rosete might be a genius.)

Twitter was abuzz with amusement and praise for the design, with many expressing an unexpected love for the Mississippi mosquito, as well as disappointment when it was officially removed from the competition:

I’m slowly realizing my love for the mosquito flag might not even be ironic. It’s so bad it’s good. I would proudly fly the mosquito pic.twitter.com/GAUqkh2TeEAugust 10, 2020

Fly high, mosquito flag 😭😭😩😩🦟👼 https://t.co/GMZGsvYxQE pic.twitter.com/1TJaNLlPsTAugust 11, 2020

Personally, I love the Mosquito Flag. Any Mississippian will tell you that the mosquito is our state bird, and the cheekyness of it is on brand. https://t.co/KNgiVmWnM6August 13, 2020

Alas, the Mississippi Department of Archives and History has today revealed its final shortlist of nine flags, and the insect has indeed been removed in a favour of a series of floral designs, thus swatting its chances of ever joining our list of the best logos of all time.

