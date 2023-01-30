M&M's switch to Ma&Ya's is branding genius

By Rosie Hilder
published

Let the comments roll in.

M&M's logo crossed out with Ma&Ya written below
(Image credit: Ma&Ya's)

Just when we thought we were done caring about the branding of M&M's, the brand does something else to get people talking. The company recently announced it was dropping its 'spokescandies' because the desexualisation of the green M&M had upset people so much.

M&M's  told the world it had replaced the candies with comic Maya Rudolph. And now it has gone a step further, by changing its name completely. Goodbye M&M's, hello Ma&Ya's. In a video shared on social media, Maya Rudolph announces this change (see below), and the reaction has been, well, mixed. 

Some commenters were clued in to this being a stunt ("This is marketing genius!"), but others seemed genuinely upset. "I love her, but can we have the spokescandies back please! This is not fun anymore," said one Instagram user (opens in new tab). There's even a petition of Change.org to bring back the spokescandies (opens in new tab), although so far it hasn't attracted many signatures.

The brand has changed its name across social media as well as on its website (opens in new tab). But is this brand genius or does it stink of desperation? Well, seeing as we're now all talking about M&M's, sorry, Ma&Ya's ahead of the Super Bowl, we have to hand it to the brand. Though at the end of the above spot, Rudolph says "it's a play on my name", which knocks a point off for us. The best campaigns don't require an explanation. We do like that Maya's face is now on the chocolates though (see below), and guess what? The special candies are already sold out. Another point to Ma&Ya's.

ma & ya & image of Maya Rudolph's face on a chocolate

We appreciate the illustration of Maya on the chocolates (Image credit: Ma&Ya's)

However, it seems that the spokescandies, and we're sure the original name, haven't really gone anywhere. "Rest assured, the characters are our official long-term spokescandies," a representative for the company told The New York Times. Apparently, the spokescandies are "spending some time pursuing their other passions" ahead of the Super Bowl (we can't imagine what "passions" some chocolates might have, but it's best not to dwell). And the bit that really doesn't surprise us? We should expect a commercial to resolve the matter at the Super Bowl, which will return "the characters right where they belong at the heart of the brand".

Ma&Ya's we applaud you. We really hope the ad doesn't disappoint. If you can't wait for the ad, you might want to go back to where this all started two years ago, and read our post on the original green M&M controversy.

Read more:

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Rosie Hilder
Rosie Hilder

Rosie Hilder is Creative Bloq's Deputy Editor. After beginning her career in journalism in Argentina – where her blogging prowess led her to become Deputy Editor of Time Out Buenos Aires – she moved back to the UK and joined Future Plc in 2016. Since then, she's worked as Operations Editor on art and design magazines, including Computer Arts, 3D World and Paint & Draw, and got the 'Apple bug' when working on US title, Mac|Life. In 2018, she left the world of print behind and moved to Creative Bloq, where she helps take care of the daily management of the site, including growing the site's reach through trying to please the Google Gods, getting involved in events, such as judging the Brand Impact Awards, and helping make sure its content serves its readers as best it can. Her interests lie in branding and illustration, tech and sexism, and plenty more in-between.

Related articles