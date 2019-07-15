Grab this top-rated Huion graphics tablet for less than $60

Amazon Prime Day has launched and there are some incredible Prime Day deals to be had. If you're a creative in the market for a shiny new graphics drawing tablet, then this Huion H610 Pro graphics tablet has 30% off right now. We rated this bit of kit the best Huion drawing tablet of 2019, too. It'll usually set you back $79, but the lightning deal cuts the full price down for Amazon Prime members to an attractive $55.59.

Not an Amazon Prime member? Sign up for a free trial to claim this discount.

Huion H610 Pro graphics tablet: $79 $55.59 at Amazon

Save 30%: This drawing tablet is compatible with Windows 7 and software such as Illustrator and Photoshop. The pressure-sensitive pen promises to make creating digital art a joy, and it comes with a carry bag and glove thrown in. Hurry, grab one before they're gone.



This graphic drawing tablet is highly regarded by professionals who praise the size and the authentic paper-like feel of the drawing surface. Compatible with Windows 7 or later, Illustrator and Photoshop (and many other programs), the tablet is easy to use and could transform your digital art. And the fact it comes equipped with a pressure-sensitive pen, carrying bag and glove means you'll be fully kitted out.

This deal is the cheapest around, especially given the accessories haul, so take advantage if you can. If you want to check out some alternatives, have a look at our roundup of the best drawing tablets of 2019.

Another lightning sale has just begun on the Huion KAMVAS drawing monitor that has 45 per cent off. For the outrageous price, you get a drawing monitor that has a 19.5 inch HD display with vivid, vibrant colour – perfect for creating your digital art. The digital pen is battery-free due to the passive technology so there's no need to worry about it running out mid-flow, and it has the quickest response rate available on the market.

Huion KAMVAS GT-191 V2 Drawing Monitor: $329.25 $148.16. Save $175: This vibrant 19.5 inch HD drawing monitor comes with all accessories including the passive-technology pen that doesn't need charging. It also comes with a Pen Pressure Artist Glove and 20 Pen nibs. At almost half price, it's a complete steal. It's a lightning deal that's live now, so don't waste any time!

Outside the US? Don't worry, see below where we've found some awesome Huion Graphic Drawing tablets for you wherever you are.

