New city of Paris logo is a design tour de force

The city of Paris has revealed a new visual identity that celebrates the capital's welcoming spirit. Created by branding agency Carré Noir, the design overhaul includes a modern, single stroke logo that draws on the nautical nave historically associated with the city.

Described by Carré Noir as an identity that sees Paris having a rendezvous with itself, the logo and accompanying branding represents the strength and benevolence of the place and its people. "Paris is proud, Paris is beautiful, Paris is plural," the design firm explains.

The nave as it originally appeared, alongside the new rebrand

For a city with so many famous cultural and historic associations, the decision to use the boat nave as the basis of the design might seem like a surprising one. However, when the City of Paris launched its call for potential identities, the nave was a mandatory part of the brief to designers. In its specifications, it outlined that the motif had to be preserved but evolved.

Originally used by water merchants who brought considerable wealth into the city, the symbol has a long standing association with Paris. By reinterpreting it in this sleek logo design, Carré Noir has elegantly celebrated what made the city great, while also looking to the future.

The single stroke logo can suit a range of colours

With its tapered line work and measured weighting, the single stroke logo gives an impression of movement and stability, while also remaining instantly recognisable as the historical emblem. Officially set in a monochrome navy blue to give it a modern finish, the logo is also adaptable enough to fit a range of different domains and colour schemes.

Accompanying the nave is a Paris logotype that seems to say 'bienvenue' thanks to the subtle curved crossbar in the letter 'A'. Carré Noir chose Montserrat as the identity's official font.

Bespoke typography finishes off the identity

