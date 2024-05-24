Don't sleep on this iPad Pro M4 deal!
The brand new iPad Pro, released this month, already has a $50 discount for Memorial Day.
The brand-spanking new iPad Pro (M4, 2024) only got released on 15 May, and yet Apple's most powerful tablet to date already has a saving over at Amazon – it's down from $999 to $949 for the Memorial Day Sale. But, of course, we have no idea how long this deal is going to last.
It's pretty remarkable. I don't think I've ever seen a discount applied this quick to a brand new Apple product, especially one as in-demand as the iPad Pro. It hasn't received an update in two years, jumping from 2022's M2 chip straight to this model's M4 chip. That means anyone who owns the last Pro model would really appreciate the jump in performance, so I imagine this is going to be a super popular.
iPad Pro (M4, 11-inch): $999 $959 at Amazon
Save $50: Ceative Bloq's senior news editor was in Battersea, London for the reveal of the Pro, and when he got his hands on it he loved it's mix of ultimate processing power and thin, sleek design. It's the iPad Pro that we know and love, but faster, more powerful, better looking and thinner. Oh, and it comes with 256GB SSD as standard!
Key features: 11-inch screen, 2420x1668 pixel | Apple M4 chip | 12MP Ultra Wide camera | 256GB SSD as standard | 8GB RAM
Beren has worked on creative titles at Future Publishing for over 13 years. Cutting his teeth as Staff Writer on the digital art magazine ImagineFX, he moved on to edit several creative titles, and is currently the Ecommerce Editor on the most effective creative website in the world. When he's not testing and reviewing the best ergonomic office chairs, phones, laptops, TVs, monitors and various types of storage, he can be found finding and comparing the best deals on the tech that creatives value the most.