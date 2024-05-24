Don't sleep on this iPad Pro M4 deal!

The brand-spanking new iPad Pro (M4, 2024) only got released on 15 May, and yet Apple's most powerful tablet to date already has a saving over at Amazon – it's down from $999 to $949 for the Memorial Day Sale. But, of course, we have no idea how long this deal is going to last.

It's pretty remarkable. I don't think I've ever seen a discount applied this quick to a brand new Apple product, especially one as in-demand as the iPad Pro. It hasn't received an update in two years, jumping from 2022's M2 chip straight to this model's M4 chip. That means anyone who owns the last Pro model would really appreciate the jump in performance, so I imagine this is going to be a super popular.

