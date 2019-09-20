Pantone launches a whopping 294 'trend relevant' colours

You might've thought that we've discovered every single colour under the sun by now. But no, colour expert Pantone has stumbled across 294 new shades and added them to its popular Pantone Matching System.

The new spot colours are the first additions to Pantone's world-renowned chromatic system in three years, and together they bring its total number of colours to 2,161. We're looking forward to how these shades play into what we know about colour theory.

What's more, artists and designers can use these colours digitally thanks to Pantone's colour libraries, which can be stored and accessed as an extension across Adobe Creative Cloud applications. If you're not already a subscriber, you can sign up to Creative Cloud here.

According to the description on Pantone's formula guide page, these new shades are "trend and market relevant graphics colours." Fancy.

The colours are also available as fan decks (Image credit: Pantone)

"We are always attuned to the changing market and the needs of our creative customers," said Adrián Fernández, vice president and general manager of Pantone.

"As a result, we are excited to create an even more efficient workflow as we roll out new colours for the graphic arts and improved cross-referencing between Pantone's PMS and FHI colour systems.

"Adding the launch of the Pantone Extension for Adobe Creative Cloud to this mix will enhance the ability to identify, communicate and verify colours both physically and digitally in the Pantone universe."

If you want to get your hands on the 294 new colours physically, you can also buy them as a swatchbook.

