Microsoft reveals incredible new cheap Surface Laptop (watch out Apple)

Microsoft has just revealed a brand new addition to its Surface Laptop line, and it's the smallest and most affordable yet. The Surface Laptop Go is a cheaper version of the premium Surface Laptop 3, and at just over half the cost, it's an immediately tantalising proposition for creatives.

The 12.4-inch display makes it smaller than the 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 3, but the Surface Laptop Go features the same premium design, with a full-size keyboard and studio mics, and blue, sandstone or platinum colour options. Will all of this available for a remarkable $549.99/£549.99, it could be heading straight for our list of the best laptops for graphic design.

In fact, for creatives on the go, the smaller size and price could make the Surface Laptop Go an even more attractive option than the Surface Laptop 3. Indeed, with Intel’s 10-generation Core i5 processor and up to 16GB RAM and 256GB storage, the Go is pretty much as powerful as the 3.

So what's missing? The Surface Laptop Go doesn't feature Windows Hello, the facial-recognition camera present in the Surface Laptop 3. It does, however, feature a fingerprint power button with one-touch sign in.

The laptop features the same premium design as the Surface Laptop 3 (Image credit: Microsoft )

That aside, the Surface Laptop Go sounds like a brilliant option for those looking for a portable powerhouse. 12.4-inches isn't a huge display, but at just 1.1kg, this is a truly totable device. In comparison, the most portable Apple alternative is the 13.3-inch MacBook Air – which is both the same size and price as the $999 Surface Laptop 3. Since killing the 12-inch MacBook, Apple has nothing else available at the Surface Laptop Go's size or price. It could even be argued that Microsoft has savvily plugged a gap in its rival's line-up.

As well as the Surface Laptop Go, Microsoft also announced an update to its 2-in1 tablet/laptop hybrid Surface Pro X (read our review of last year's model), featuring a next-generation custom processor, longer battery life and a new Platinum finish. The company also revealed a slew of new accessories, including a new compact keyboard, as well as a new Bluetooth ergonomic mouse.

We were impressed in our Surface Laptop 3 review, particularly with the device's premium look and feel. With a similar design in a smaller but equally powerful package, we've no doubt the Surface Laptop Go will also blow us away. The device is available to preorder now, and will be released on 27 October. In the meantime, take a look at the best Microsoft Surface deals below – and don't forget to check out the best Surface Pro offers available on Amazon.

