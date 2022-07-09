These laptop deals might beat Amazon Prime Day

We're looking forward to Amazon Prime Day this coming Tuesday and Wednesday, and hoping for some good deals on tech, from laptops to accessories. But as always, rival retailers are getting in with their own deals to try to compete, and Best Buy has a couple of great laptop deals right now.

You can get the versatile HP Envy x360 2-in-1 with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD reduced by $350 to $699.99 (opens in new tab). It's a fantastic price for a quality 2-in-1 designed with creatives in mind. You can fold the screen back into a tablet format and use a stylus to sketch, edit images or take notes on the touch screen, which uses OLED technology for enhanced contrast.

Prefer a larger screen? Best Buy also has $300 off a 15.6in HP Envy 2-in-1, now $729.99 (opens in new tab). The configuration on sale here again packs 8GB of RAM and a 512GB for a decent amount of storage.

See the details of these deals and a list of more laptop deals in your area below. And if these don't meet your requirements, there are only a few days to go until Prime Day itself, so start keeping an eye on our Amazon Prime Day 2022 page and our roundup of the best Apple Prime Day deals.

HP Envy x360 13.3in OLED touchscreen laptop: $1,049.99 $699.99 at Best Buy

Save $350: With an 11th Generation Intel Core i7 processor, this 2-in-1 laptop-tablet offers solid performance and good battery life with the added advantage of a superb stylus-supporting OLED touchscreen for drawing or other creative work.

HP Envy 15.6in 2-in-1 OLED touchscreen laptop: $1,029.99 $729.99 at Best Buy

Save $300: For a larger screen, this 15.6in 2-in-1 an FHD with excellent colour accuracy. This one's powered by AMD Ryzen 7 and AMD Radeon graphics. Like the laptop above, the configuration on sale offer a 512GB for a decent amount on onboard storage.

Not in the US? Take a look at the best laptop deals in your area in the list below.

