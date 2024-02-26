4 reasons I'm looking forward to OFFF Barcelona

OFFF Barcelona is one of the creative community's most anticipated events, and it's now not long to go until the festival opens its doors to creatives and artists from around the world.

The 24th edition of OFFF Barcelona runs from 4-6 April at Barcelona's Disseny Hub and will feature over 70 speakers from the fields of creativity, design, visual art and digital culture.

There are too many leading graphic designers and digital artists to name here, but I've already got my ticket on the back of the fantastic lineup. Here are just some of the reasons I can't wait to go:

01. Incredible opening titles

The event titles for OFFF are always an event in themselves, with a new creative/s making them every year. This year it was the turn of creative company ManvsMachine, with sound design by Resonate. They created LIFFFE/FFFORMS, based around the concept of an abstract family of living forms. The forms are derived from the feelings and emotions experienced by creative individuals.

ManvsMachine will be giving a talk on Saturday, at 19.45 on the Roots stage.

02. Upcoming talent

New this year, The Next Us is a program designed to showcase a new generation of emerging talent from the design schools of Barcelona. This is going to be the place to spot all the upcoming talent that we're sure to see more of in the coming years, and looks like a great way to get inspiration.

The Next Us takes place in Cub, a new space within Disseny.

03. Live performance/art

(Image credit: OFFF Barcelona)

OFFF attendees are in for a treat this year as there will be live performance by Sam Rolfes. It's Sam's first performance in Europe, and his real-time 3D performances are not to be missed. His slot is at 16.25 on the Roots stage on Friday 5 April.

Also performing live is designer and illustrator Timothy Goodman. He'll be creating a painting live, accompanied by jazz musicians, which is sure to be an exciting event. Timothy is painting at 19.45 on Thursday 4 April on the Roots stage.

Queer director David Wilson will also be performing, with a cabaret-style performance on Friday 5 April at 19.45 on the Roots stage. David is known for his radical and playful music videos, so his performance looks like it'll be a visual feast.

04. Panel talks

(Image credit: OFFF Barcelona)

What's better than one creative talking? Lots of creatives talking together! Marko Pfann, creativity coach, author and host of Unfolding: A Creative Podcast is hosting a panel discussion with well-known creatives Joshua Davis and BUCK, alongside emerging stars Stephy Fung and Vallée Duhamel. The panel takes place on Friday 5 April at 16.40 on the And stage.

Ben Tallon, an illustrator, author and host of The Creative Condition will also be chatting to legendary graphic designer Stefan Sagmeister on Saturday 6 April at 16.25 on the Roots stage.

To learn more about OFFF and buy your ticket, visit the OFFF website. And if you want to say hello at the event, be sure to let us know you're coming!