This brand identity changes with the sun (seriously)

By Rosie Hilder
published

Paddington Central gets a timely makeover.

DixonBaxi's brand for Paddington Central, the logo
(Image credit: DixonBaxi)

More and more branding schemes include an element of motion in them, adding an element of moving and fluidity, but a new scheme from London studio DixonBaxi has taken things to the next level. Its brand for canalside location Paddington Central incorporates the dynamic nature of the area with a brand that changes throughout the day.

Central to the new identity is the new 'P' symbol, which acts as a living sundial by changing hour by hour to create different forms. The symbol is pleasing on its own, but really comes to life with movement (see below). DixonBaxi certainly don't need our how to design a logo guide.

Typographic installations also react to sunlight or passersby, revealing poetic stories and words. Physical wayfinding systems are revealed when shadows move across walls and surfaces, while digital signage updates throughout the day. This means the branding stays fresh and almost alive, as it changes continually according to the weather, just like the place itself.

DixonBaxi's brand for Paddington Central, typographic installations

A very clever use of shadow (Image credit: DixonBaxi)

The watery surroundings have also been considered in the typography, with the main typeface Maax Micro used as its "exaggerated curved ink traps echoing the water".  For detail, Atlas Typewriter is used, "almost like the glints of sunlight on the water". 

DixonBaxi's brand for Paddington Central, words showing off the typefaces

The typefaces reflect the watery surroundings (Image credit: DixonBaxi)

There's an overriding sense that this brand is embedded in the area itself. "With the team spending days and nights at Paddington Central, we felt the energy, vibrancy and pace shifts," says Leah Surynt, design director at DixonBaxi. "Sitting by the canal, watching the light glint off the canal and the sweeping shadows framing moments, people, and buildings led us to create a brand that captured this layered, always changing feeling with the new P symbol and sundial expression."

The muted tones of the colour palette, mixed with more vibrant hues make for a calming yet dynamic identity, which we imagine people will enjoy for years to come.

For more on this project, visit the DixonBaxi website (opens in new tab).

Read more:

Rosie Hilder
Rosie Hilder

