The internet still can't get over Pepsi's brilliant optical illusion logo ads

The best print ads are designed to make the viewer double-take, and here's a perfect example from Pepsi. Back in 2021, the cola brand launched a campaign showing its logo hiding in fast food restaurants – places where Coca-Cola is served.

The ad has resurfaced on social media this month, and once again users are loving this fun, clever campaign. Across Twitter and Reddit, the ads have enjoyed over 2M views already this month. (Looking for inspiration? Check out the best print ads of all time.)

Designed to commemorate National Burger Day (it's on 28 May, in case you didn't know), the ads are part of the brand's #BetterWithPepsi campaign, which launched earlier in the year to encourage customers to drink Pepsi with their burger, instead of the more traditional Coke.

And since the ads launched in 2021, they've enjoyed plenty of accolades, winning a ton of Cannes Lions in 2022. In a follow-up video (below), agency DDB Latina showed how the ads were created with the help of an origami artist who folded the wrappers of various famous burger chains.

Like Burger King's mouldy whopper ad, Pepsi's is a fun swipe at the competition. But if you have any suspicions that Pepsi might not take itself or its logo very, very seriously, just take one look at the brand's utterly ridiculous logo design guidelines.

