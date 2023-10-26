Ingenious new hockey league logo gives Wonder Woman vibes

Designing a sports logo is fraught with danger. The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) at least had the advantage that as a new league it didn't have en existing design to live up to. And it seems (mainly) to have pulled off a design that fans are happy with.

There's a lot going on in the mark, with crossing hockey sticks, a puck and a 'W' shape, and there's some hidden symbolism behind it too. Some have suggested that the optical balancing is off, but fans are comparing it favourably to the Wonder Woman logo.

The PWHL is a new professional ice hockey league launching in North America to replace the Premier Hockey Federation. It comprises three teams in Canada and three in the US. The league says its new logo is made up of six shapes to represent both the six players on the ice for each time and the league’s first six teams. The main color is purple, which the league says "signifies power and is often associated with ambition, both symbolic of PWHL players and the league’s formation.

Some have pointed out that different weights of the lines could be seen as a little disorientating, but many fans are full of praise. "It finds the perfect balance where it doesn't feel tacky by trying too hard and doesn't feel tired by not trying at all. Excellent job!!," one person wrote on Twitter. "Gives me Wonder Woman vibes," one person wrote on Reddit, while others have posted the Wonder Woman logo in response.

