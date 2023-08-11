People are still talking about that playing card design 'secret'

By Daniel Piper
published

It's hiding in plain sight.

There are some design 'secrets' that feel like they're never not doing the rounds online, with people discovering every day that the FedEx logo contains a hidden arrow, or the Amazon 'smile' points from A to Z. Here's one that's a little more timeless – but equally as ubiquitous on social media.

One again, a Twitter (sorry, X) user has asked how old users were when they realised the Eight of Diamonds contains a secret number '8' and the answer from many is: today years old. Like all the best optical illusions, the secret is hiding in plain sight.

See more

Indeed, in one of the best uses of negative space we've seen, the white space between the red diamond symbol resembles the number. It may take a while to spot it – but once you do, you'll never be able to unsee it. If you're struggling to make it out, here's a handy visualisation:

Playing card

8 marks the spot (Image credit: Future)

Twitter users were blown away by the revelation, sharing no shortage of GIFs to depict their mind-blown state. 

See more

Some may be still struggling...

See more

So one helpful user has marked it out for you.

See more

We've seen some brilliantly creative card designs over time, from these 13 custom design playing cards to UNO's sleek, minimalistic new deck. But it seems we shouldn't be too quick to forget the iconic design of a standard deck of playing cards – it clearly still has a few tricks up its sleeve. 

If you're looking for more design secrets, this brilliant infographic reveals the hidden messages in over 50 logos. But when it comes to the logo with the most hidden easter eggs, nothing comes close to this unbelievable video game logo.

Daniel Piper
Daniel Piper
Senior News Editor

Daniel Piper is Creative Bloq’s Senior News Editor. As the brand’s Apple authority, he covers all things Mac, iPhone, iPad and the rest. He also reports on the worlds of design, branding and tech. Daniel joined Future in 2020 (an eventful year, to say the least) after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more. Outside of Future, Daniel is a global poetry slam champion and has performed at festivals including Latitude, Bestival and more. He is the author of Arbitrary and Unnecessary: The Selected Works of Daniel Piper (Selected by Daniel Piper).

