People are still talking about that playing card design 'secret'

There are some design 'secrets' that feel like they're never not doing the rounds online, with people discovering every day that the FedEx logo contains a hidden arrow, or the Amazon 'smile' points from A to Z. Here's one that's a little more timeless – but equally as ubiquitous on social media.

One again, a Twitter (sorry, X) user has asked how old users were when they realised the Eight of Diamonds contains a secret number '8' and the answer from many is: today years old. Like all the best optical illusions, the secret is hiding in plain sight.

How old were you when you first noticed the "8" in the middle of the 8 of diamonds card?

Indeed, in one of the best uses of negative space we've seen, the white space between the red diamond symbol resembles the number. It may take a while to spot it – but once you do, you'll never be able to unsee it. If you're struggling to make it out, here's a handy visualisation:

8 marks the spot (Image credit: Future)

Twitter users were blown away by the revelation, sharing no shortage of GIFs to depict their mind-blown state.

Aged a decade AFTER seeing it today 😢

Some may be still struggling...

I still don't see it..?

So one helpful user has marked it out for you.

For those that can't see it.

We've seen some brilliantly creative card designs over time, from these 13 custom design playing cards to UNO's sleek, minimalistic new deck. But it seems we shouldn't be too quick to forget the iconic design of a standard deck of playing cards – it clearly still has a few tricks up its sleeve.

If you're looking for more design secrets, this brilliant infographic reveals the hidden messages in over 50 logos. But when it comes to the logo with the most hidden easter eggs, nothing comes close to this unbelievable video game logo.