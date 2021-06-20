These Amazon Prime Day deals on memory cards are genuinely good

Prime Day is here and among the best deals we've found are these beauties on memory cards. Whether you're using a camera, phone or even a drone, having a reliable, fast memory card will give you peace of mind.

The number one entry in our best memory cards for cameras guide is currently at a fantastic price for Prime Day. Down from the RRP of £258.99 to just £99.99, this is the lowest price we've seen this card sold for – with the previous record being £120.57.

Not quite what you're looking for? Keep scrolling for more UK and US deals on memory cards

Not an Amazon Prime member? Sign up here to access these deals and more.

The best US Prime Day memory card deals

SanDisk Extreme Pro 128GB: $69.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $30: Best Buy has some decent savings on memory cards right now and this is one of the best. You can get $30 off this SDXC UHS-I memory card with 128GB storage. This card has up to 170MB/sec read speed and is designed to withstand shocks and spills.View Deal

SanDisk microSDXC 256GB for Nintendo Switch: $99.99 $54.99 at Best Buy

Save $45: As the name suggests, this memory card was designed specifically with the Nintendo Switch in mind. It has a lifetime warranty, up to 100MB/s read speed and 256GB of storage. And, it's a fun yellow colour!



View Deal

SanDisk Flash memory card 64GB: $27.99 $10.99 at Walmart

Save $17: This is a reasonably saving on a basic but decent memory card. It has write speeds of up to 100MB/s and 64GB of memory. At the time of writing the US Amazon Prime Day deals have yet to begin, but hopefully this is just a small taste of what's to come.

The best UK Prime Day memory card deals

SanDisk Extreme PRO 512GB SDXC: £258.99 £99.99 at Amazon

Save £159: This card is at the top of our memory card buying guide, and the shot speeds of 90MB/s and transfer speeds of 170MB/s are great for power users. Though it was on sale at just £136.95 prior to Prime Day, this price is by far the lowest it's ever been (by £30). There's also a deal on the 256Gb model, if you need less space.

DEAL EXPIRES 22 JUNE 00:00 (BST)View Deal

SanDisk Extreme PRO microSDXC 128GB: £56.99 £19.99 at Amazon

Save 65%: Versatility on a budget with this card (and one of the best microSD cards in our memory cards roundup). It was on sale for £28.20 before Prime Day so it isn't quite the steal it looks but this price is only £1 off the cheapest ever so still a good deal.

DEAL EXPIRES 22 JUNE 00:00 (BST)View Deal

SanDisk Ultra 400 GB microSDXC + SD Adapter: £76.99 £42.99 at Amazon

Save £34: This is a genuinely solid deal on a card that's especially good for smartphones. With up to 120MB/s transfer speeds, you can shift your files quickly and you get an SD adapter, too.

DEAL EXPIRES 22 JUNE 00:00 (BST)View Deal

For more excellent deals on a range of tech and accessories, head over to our sister site TechRadar's Prime Day roundup.

