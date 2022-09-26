Amazon to overshadow Black Friday with 'Prime Early Access Sale' event

Following wide-spread rumours, today Amazon has announced it will be hosting a second retail event this year, the brand new (if not brilliantly-named) Amazon Prime Early Access Sale (opens in new tab). Perhaps in an attempt to preempt the huge retail interest in November's Black Friday November, and also maybe just because it's got stacks of products that it wants to shift, it's the first time Amazon has conducted two massive retail events in one year. It'll run from 11-12 October.

And just in case you wanted to call this Prime member-only retail event Amazon Prime Day 2, the smiling retail giant has stressed that that is not what it's called. So what can we expect from this definitely-not-Prime-Day-2 event? Well, over two days Amazon Prime subscribers can enjoy some pretty big discounts on a wide range of products, from Amazon and other brands (see, nothing like Prime Day at all!) And in classic Amazon style, there seem to be some great Prime Early Access deals already trickling in. Head over to our run down of all the best Amazon Prime deals, which we will be updating frequently in the days to come.

Speaking to Amazon representatives, we expect some amazing deals on Amazon devices and, perhaps more importantly to Creative Bloq readers, we expect some decent discounts on laptops, TVs and tablets. But remember, this Prime Early Access Sale is only for Prime members, so head over to sign up (opens in new tab) to make the most of it.

