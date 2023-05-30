Yikes, Sony's Project Q handheld just got even worse

When Sony revealed Project Q, the new PS5 handheld, I and many others were underwhelmed. This new tech for PlayStation 5 isn't a proper console but a streaming 'controller', and a new rumour suggests it could be even worse than expected.

When the new P55 handheld was revealed at Sony's PlayStation Showcase 2023 it disappointed, as it essentially streams games from PlayStation 5 via Remote Play over Wi-Fi. This is no PS Vita 2. There have been Sony handheld rumours for months, and industry insider Tom Henderson has been right more than wrong recently when it's come to this new PS5 accessory.

So when Henderson recently shared news that he's found out the new Project Q handheld for PS5 will have a battery life of around 3-4 hours, I take notice. If this is true, it could be a disaster for this PS5 handheld even before its released.

(Image credit: SCEE)

It's hard to fathom why a streaming handheld that doesn't natively run games and simply streams them from the PS5 console will have such a low battery life. In his new report, Henderson somewhat sarcastically points out the Project Q is on-brand as the PlayStation 5 DualSense controllers last around that time.

Herein lies the nub of it, to play PS5 games properly the Project Q will have to feature everything a PlayStation 5 DualSense can do, including haptic feedback, adaptive triggers and more high-spec features. (Discover more in our best PS5 controllers guide.) Everything in the DualSense controller, and by consequence the Project Q, is eating battery life.

Henderson has suggested the Project Q handheld will be priced at $200 (around £180), which feels high for this accessory. This PS5 handheld is scheduled to release before the end of 2023 and I'd expect to hear more official news soon.

If you're still catching up on all the recent PS5 announcements, you can still watch the video feed on our PlayStation Showcase 2023 live blog. I also rounded up my favourite art-directed games from the event in my feature 'I love the art and design these PS5 games'.