Want a PS5? Bad news for Sony could be great news for gamers

Sony's PS5 console hasn't exactly been easy to get hold of over the last couple of years. Thanks to huge demand, the coronavirus pandemic and chip shortages, the PlayStation 5 has been rarer than a holographic Charizard (I'm a 90s kid, sorry). But that could soon be about to change.

Sony recently reported its 2021 earnings, which appear to have fallen short of industry expectations. And analysts are predicting that in order to boost profits, Sony is likely to increase production of the elusive PS5. (Feeling lucky? Check out the latest PS5 restock news.)

The PS5 is still hard to find (Image credit: Charles Sims on Unsplash)

According to Bloomberg, analysts are expecting Sony to accelerate the PlayStation 5’s production volume in this fiscal year to recapture the ground." Sony is also said to be planning to repurchase as many as 25 million shares over the next year.

So, if Sony does indeed increase production of the PS5, it may well become easier to get hold of one in the coming months. And that can only be a good thing – with Unreal 5's incredible graphics and the addition of Variable Refresh Rate, the console is going from strength to strength – graphically, at least. But it's no good if players can't actually, you know, play it.

(Image credit: Sony)

Time will tell if the PS5 will indeed become easier to find, but with the PSVR 2 headset around the corner, Sony will no doubt want to get the enormous console into as many hands as possible over the coming months. But hey, if you don't want to wait to start gaming, there's always the best Nintendo Switch deals.

