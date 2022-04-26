Sony’s PS5 graphics just got even more beautiful

By published

Got a PlayStation 5? You should update it right now.

If you've been lucky enough to get hold of a PS5 over the last year, you'll know that the graphics are pretty incredible. But Sony has just quietly rolled out a new update that makes it look even better. 

Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) is now available as an over-air update for the PS5. This "dynamically syncs the refresh rate of the display to the PS5 console’s graphical output," which, in short, means smoother and crisper visuals. (Feeling lucky? Check out the latest PS5 restock news.)

PS5 console and controller

The update is available over the air right now (Image credit: Sony)

According to a blog post on the PS5 website, to take advantage of the tech, gamers will need a HDMI 2.1 VRR-compatible TVs or PC monitor (check out our roundups of the best TVs and best 4K monitors). Gameplay in many PS5 titles "feels smoother as scenes render seamlessly, graphics look crisper, and input lag is reduced," with the help of VRR.

See more

Initially, 15 PS5 titles will gain VRR support, including Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Ratchet & Clank. Gamers can also choose to apply VRR to PS5 games that don’t support it – although Sony offers (somewhat unconfidently) that this could result in "unexpected visual effects".

It's certainly an exciting time for game graphics, with the Unreal 5 engine promising previously unreached heights of visual fidelity. Meanwhile, games like Horizon Forbidden West are sparking unexpected debates about, er, facial hair. Still, it's not all beautiful – the less said about the people in Gran Turismo 7, the better.

Read more:

Daniel Piper
Daniel Piper

Daniel Piper is Creative Bloq’s Senior News Editor. As the brand’s Apple authority, he covers all things Mac, iPhone, iPad and the rest. He also reports on the worlds of design, branding and tech. Daniel joined Future in 2020 (an eventful year, to say the least) after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more. Outside of Future, Daniel is a global poetry slam champion and has performed at festivals including Latitude, Bestival and more. He is the author of Arbitrary and Unnecessary: The Selected Works of Daniel Piper (Selected by Daniel Piper).

Related articles