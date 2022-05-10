I can't believe how lifelike Unreal Engine 5 looks

Unreal Engine 5 continues to impress. The latest demo to stop the internet is a photo real walkthrough of a Japanese train station by environment and prop artist Lorenzo Drago.

Ever since Unreal Engine 5 released for PS5 and PC earlier this year we've begun to see some astounding videos and demos created by artists for fun. The official UE5 demo made an impression, but the work of Drago goes even further. Watch it below and be amazed.

The artist has created the demo based on a real life train station in Toyama, Japan. It's two-and-a-half-minutes of graphics power, and we're impressed. This demo was created by one artist, so image what a studio of hundreds could conceive. You can see a breakdown of Drago's work on his ArtStation account.

Drago spent a month building this realistic train station, gathering references before modelling and texturing the environment using Substance Painter. This isn't photogrammetry, but a hand-built world.

It was almost an experiment, so I'm happy I was able to get to this level of realism (Lorenzo Drago)

The artist told GamesRadar: "I think compared to my older projects I was finally able to level up my material and texture work. It was almost an experiment, so I'm happy I was able to get to this level of realism."

As more artists experiment with Unreal Engine 5 we're going to see some absolutely amazing results in the coming years. Expect the first game built in UE5 to release this October, as Forspoken comes to PlayStation 5. All eyes will be on this game.

