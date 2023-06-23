Queens of the Stone Age get animated in trippy beer collab

We've seen some intriguing brand collaborations, but still this Queens of the Stone Age collab with Heineken-owned Beavertown Brewery is a surprising one. As the band prepares to play at Glastonbury Festival this weekend, they've released a video in which they're given the beer brand's signature look.

The video sees the band playing on a volcanic island in space (or something like that). It's naturally quite surreal, and the Queens of the Stone Age fit well into the psychedelic world of beer artwork (see our pick of the best packaging designs for inspiration).

The animated video for Queens of the Stone Age's latest single Paper Machete from the In Times New Roman album is based on illustrations set in the visual world of Neck Oil, Beavertown’s session IPA. The collaboration was led by Brewery’s creative director Nick Dwyer and Black Dog Films director and animator Alice Bloomfield.

Beavertown’s marketing director Tom Rainsford described the collab as "a journey to redefine what is possible in the realm of beer and music. And if nothing more, Neck Oil is a banging beer for the summer and this is a banging track – what more could you want.”

Beer artwork has become something of a genre in itself. This latest collaboration opens up intriguing possibilities for the expansion of the often highly detailed maximalist visual universes from beer labels into larger animated worlds. See our pick of the best animation software if you're looking to bring your own designs to life.