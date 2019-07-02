Quiz: Can you guess these bird's-eye view logos?

For creative studios and advertising agencies, finding a new angle on a familiar brand is all in a day's work. And that's a good thing. Because if we were to always see brands from one perspective, they'd soon grow stale and ineffective.

This fun quiz goes one step further and finds a new angle on finding a new angle. Our guide to everything you need to know about logo design points out that the best brand icons keep things simple and easy to recall. As you'll see with this quiz, that's certainly true of some logos more than it is others.

That's because you're about to see if you can identify a logo from a bird's eye vantage point. Created by the team over at award-winning audio branding agency, why do birds, this quiz presents famous logos from above, and challenges you to guess them.

To get you started, take a look at the logo above. Red background, thin golden icon, what could it be? Of course, it's McDonald's' famous Golden Arches, but you probably figured that out already. Now you've got the hang of it, why not try and guess some more logos in our gallery below?

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: why do birds) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: why do birds) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: why do birds) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: why do birds) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: why do birds)

How did you do? We'll admit, some of them left us stumped. To see the full set of bird's eye view logos, head over to the why do birds site.

To reveal the brand in question, just hover over the image and watch its shadow reveal all. Well, all except the last one, which is on a black background and will frustrate you forever if you can't guess what it is.

And if this quiz has made you want to whip up a logo design all of your own, check out our guide to the best free logo design tools. Although it's up to you if you want to design them with a bird's eye view in mind.

