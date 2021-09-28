Artist gives famous logos an awesome neon makeover

It's no secret that we love a well-designed logo here at Creative Bloq, and these amazing reimagined designs are no exception. Sporting a chrome effect, these are the world's most famous logos like you've never seen them before.

One artist has redesigned the logos for a number of famous brands, from Apple to Nasa to McDonald's to Twitter. The designs have had a very modern chrome-style makeover which transforms the original logos into a sleek 3D design. The new logos now sport a range of psychedelic colours, making them incredibly eye-catching and fun. If you fancy having a go at designing your own logo, make sure you check out our 15 golden rules of logo design.

Image 1 of 7 We're lovin' it! (Image credit: Martin Naumann/Mcdonalds) Image 2 of 7 We love the colours in this one. (Image credit: Martin Naumann/Adobe Creative Cloud) Image 3 of 7 We can imagine Apple using this! (Image credit: Martin Naumann/Apple) Image 4 of 7 Netflix's revamp is a rich, deep red. (Image credit: Martin Naumann/Netflix) Image 5 of 7 Good old Atari! (Image credit: Martin Naumann/Atari) Image 6 of 7 We think this style really suits the Coca-Cola logo. (Image credit: Martin Naumann/Coca Cola) Image 7 of 7 The colours of the Vogue redesign are giving us Disney Villain vibes. (Image credit: Martin Naumann/Vogue)

The project started as a challenge for artist Martin Naumann to redesign 36 famous logos but has since transgressed into a 100 logo project following the popularity of the designs online. Naumann said on his Behance project page, "I tried to create my own interpretation of the individual logotypes - inspired, but mostly deviating from the brand guidelines."

The artist goes on to describe the style of the redesign as an "overblown form of neumorphism, which is characterized by its holographic chrome textures." If you're wondering what neumorphism is, have a look at our article.

With over 20k followers on Instagram, Naumann has built a wide fan base and his posts get plenty of comments. One user commented on the Instagram post of the F1 redesign, "love the holographic feel to this!" and another commented on Naumann's Adobe redesign, "Dude I've been binging off your art and I love it!"

Over on Twitter, one user asked, "How come I want to lick these?" And while we don't fancy having a bite, we definitely think that these redesigns are super cool. The colour schemes and chrome effect are incredibly satisfying. Perhaps the big brands should be changing their logos to these designs instead of this TikTokker's hilarious rebranding that is sweeping the web.

If you are hoping to design your own logos, make sure you read through our guide on logo typography, or why not check out our roundup of the most memorable logos to spark inspiration?

