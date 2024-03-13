The budget Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite tablet just got even cheaper

By Georgia Coggan
published

At $85, I'll take one.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
(Image credit: Samsung)

If you want a small, capable tablet at a very decent price indeed, may I direct your attention to the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite? It's currently on sale for only $85 at B&H Photo – that's almost 50% off. Just make sure you add the coupon to bring it down to the final price. 

But why do we like it? Well, it's small enough to be truly portable, the battery is great and the screen is passable. For $85 it's more than worth it. Sure, it'll never replace the best drawing tablet but it's a brilliant pick for a device to sketch on on-the-move (you can buy a stylus separately), excellent for kids or for light general use (for more on this tablet see our Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite prices post).

Image

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
Was: $159.99
Now: <a href="https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1639807-REG/samsung_sm_t220nzaaxar_8_7_tab_a7_lite.html?BI=20811&KBID=16572&SID=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$85 at B&H
Save: $75

Overview:  

Key features: CPU: MediaTek MT8768T RAM: 4 GB
Display: 8.7-inch screen, 1,340 x 800 pixel resolution
Storage: 32-64 GB Ports: USB-C, microSD card reader, headphone jack Battery life: 10:07 Dimensions: 8.37 x 4.91 x 0.31 inches Weight: 0.81 pounds

Release date: 2021. 

Price history: The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite has been spotted on sale for less than this, but not by much. This is a good deal.

Current price: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FSamsung-Galaxy-Tab-A7-Lite-8-7-Tablet-32GB-Android-11-Dark-Gray%2F157381628" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Walmart: $99 

Review consensus: We haven't tested this exact model, but our sister site Tom's Guide give it a solid 3 and a half stars. 

Tom's Guide<a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/macbook-pro-2021-14-inch" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" target="_blank"> <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/samsung-galaxy-tab-a7-lite-review" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"">⭑⭑⭑1/2 |

View

Georgia Coggan
Georgia Coggan

Georgia is lucky enough to be Creative Bloq's Editor. She has been working for Creative Bloq since 2018, starting out as a freelancer writing about all things branding, design, art, tech and creativity – as well as sniffing out genuinely good deals on creative technology. Since becoming Editor, she has been managing the site on a day-to-day basis, helping to shape the diverse content streams CB is known for and leading the team in their own creativity. 

