The budget Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite tablet just got even cheaper

If you want a small, capable tablet at a very decent price indeed, may I direct your attention to the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite? It's currently on sale for only $85 at B&H Photo – that's almost 50% off. Just make sure you add the coupon to bring it down to the final price.

But why do we like it? Well, it's small enough to be truly portable, the battery is great and the screen is passable. For $85 it's more than worth it. Sure, it'll never replace the best drawing tablet but it's a brilliant pick for a device to sketch on on-the-move (you can buy a stylus separately), excellent for kids or for light general use (for more on this tablet see our Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite prices post).