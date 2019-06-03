Samsung announces its answer to the MacBook Pro

Today Samsung has announced the launch of two devices that aim to bring the performance of a PC to the laptop. With the Notebook 7 and Notebook 7 Force, Samsung promises that users will be able to run demanding graphic apps, view their work on a HD display, and enjoy a smoother content creation experience.

The sleek Notebook 7 laptops come in both 13-inch and 15-inch sizes, while the Notebook 7 Force measures in at 17 inches. Both devices run Windows 10, and thanks to a high screen-to-body ratio, users are also able to view their work as clearly as possible. But does this mean they're good enough to rank alongside our best laptops for graphic design?

Taking a look under the hood we can see that the smaller Notebook 7s both run 8th Gen Intel Core processors as standard. However the larger size has the capability to be customised to support NVIDIA's GeForce MX250 graphics card. Each laptop comes with 8GB RAM, 1080p screens, a pair of USB 3.0 ports, a USB-C port, HDMI, plus a microSD slot. Pricing for the Notebook 7 starts at $999.99.

The Notebook 7 range comes in two sizes and styles [Image: Samsung]

Meanwhile, the beefed up Notebook 7 Force packs NVIDIA's GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, and boasts 16GB of RAM. An Ethernet port completes the upgrade from the regular Notebook 7 models, along with an additional two slots for storage expansion. For these extra features, shoppers can expect to pay $1,499.

"The new Notebook 7 and Notebook 7 Force blend elegant design with impressive power and top-notch speed to give consumers an unparalleled experience," said YoungGyoo Choi, Senior Vice President of the PC Business Team, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics over on the Samsung news page.

"These devices expand our portfolio in new directions, giving consumers the opportunity to pick the device that perfectly suits their lifestyle."

The new devices go after content creation and gaming [Image: Samsung]

In terms of features and design, the Notebook 7 range pitches itself into the same league as the MacBook Pro. And it's been observed by the Verge that the similarities range from small details such as the keyboard font, right the way through to construction of the display and the bezels that frame the screen.

Meanwhile the Notebook 7 Force comes with a similar price tag to the MacBook Pro. Describing itself as a video editing and gaming specialist, the Notebook 7 Force finds itself going head to head with the contenders in our list of the best video editing laptops, including, you guessed it, the MacBook Pro 15".

But with a battery life that lasts nearly half the time as the Apple device, the Notebook 7 Force has some way to go to become a serious rival to the MacBook Pro.

The Notebook 7 and Notebook 7 Force are expected to start shipping in the US on 26 July.

