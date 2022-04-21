This awesome vodka bottle design is driving Reddit wild

Packaging design can be hard to get right. As well as serving a practical purpose, it needs to be visually appealing. There are plenty of protective yet nondescript bottles and wrappers out there – but here's one that's certainly a sharp design.
Reddit is currently going wild for a bottle of Vodka. The ingenious design for Samurai Vodka doesn't take much explaining – it looks as though a samurai sword has sliced straight through it. But like all the best examples of packaging design, it's both simple and striking.
Sadly, it turns out the design, created by Arthur Schreiber, is simply a concept. And it seems Samurai isn't even a real brand of Vodka. But that hasn't stopped the brilliant design going viral online – for the umpteenth time since it appeared on Behance in 2009.
"This is incredible," One Redditor comments, while another adds, "Yep, I want this on my shelf right now." Naturally, a few nitpickers have commented that the top half of the bottle should sit lower, since gravity would make it slide downwards. I can't say I've sliced enough bottles to know for sure, so I'm just going to enjoy the clever design.
Indeed, it might be a concept, but it's better than plenty of official packaging designs we've seen lately – not least Coca-Cola's messy new look. Inspired to create a render of your own? Check out our guide to the best 3D modelling software.
