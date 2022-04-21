This awesome vodka bottle design is driving Reddit wild

Packaging design can be hard to get right. As well as serving a practical purpose, it needs to be visually appealing. There are plenty of protective yet nondescript bottles and wrappers out there – but here's one that's certainly a sharp design.

Reddit is currently going wild for a bottle of Vodka. The ingenious design for Samurai Vodka doesn't take much explaining – it looks as though a samurai sword has sliced straight through it. But like all the best examples of packaging design, it's both simple and striking.

(Image credit: Arthur Schreiber)

Sadly, it turns out the design, created by Arthur Schreiber, is simply a concept. And it seems Samurai isn't even a real brand of Vodka. But that hasn't stopped the brilliant design going viral online – for the umpteenth time since it appeared on Behance in 2009.

Schreiber also shared a design named Katana, which is a Japanese samurai sword (Image credit: Arthur Schreiber)

"This is incredible," One Redditor comments, while another adds, "Yep, I want this on my shelf right now." Naturally, a few nitpickers have commented that the top half of the bottle should sit lower, since gravity would make it slide downwards. I can't say I've sliced enough bottles to know for sure, so I'm just going to enjoy the clever design.

Indeed, it might be a concept, but it's better than plenty of official packaging designs we've seen lately – not least Coca-Cola's messy new look. Inspired to create a render of your own? Check out our guide to the best 3D modelling software.

