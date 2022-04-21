This awesome vodka bottle design is driving Reddit wild

By published

It’s a cut above the rest.

Packaging design can be hard to get right. As well as serving a practical purpose, it needs to be visually appealing. There are plenty of protective yet nondescript bottles and wrappers out there – but here's one that's certainly a sharp design.

Reddit is currently going wild for a bottle of Vodka. The ingenious design for Samurai Vodka doesn't take much explaining – it looks as though a samurai sword has sliced straight through it. But like all the best examples of packaging design, it's both simple and striking.

Samurai Vodka bottle

(Image credit: Arthur Schreiber)

Sadly, it turns out the design, created by Arthur Schreiber, is simply a concept. And it seems Samurai isn't even a real brand of Vodka. But that hasn't stopped the brilliant design going viral online – for the umpteenth time since it appeared on Behance in 2009.

Samurai Vodka bottle

Schreiber also shared a design named Katana, which is a Japanese samurai sword (Image credit: Arthur Schreiber)

"This is incredible," One Redditor comments, while another adds, "Yep, I want this on my shelf right now." Naturally, a few nitpickers have commented that the top half of the bottle should sit lower, since gravity would make it slide downwards. I can't say I've sliced enough bottles to know for sure, so I'm just going to enjoy the clever design.

Indeed, it might be a concept, but it's better than plenty of official packaging designs we've seen lately – not least Coca-Cola's messy new look. Inspired to create a render of your own? Check out our guide to the best 3D modelling software.

Read more:

Daniel Piper
Daniel Piper

Daniel Piper is Creative Bloq’s Senior News Editor. As the brand’s Apple authority, he covers all things Mac, iPhone, iPad and the rest. He also reports on the worlds of design, branding and tech. Daniel joined Future in 2020 (an eventful year, to say the least) after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more. Outside of Future, Daniel is a global poetry slam champion and has performed at festivals including Latitude, Bestival and more. He is the author of Arbitrary and Unnecessary: The Selected Works of Daniel Piper (Selected by Daniel Piper).

Related articles