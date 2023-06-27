Why gaming on Apple Vision Pro is going to be phenomenal

Bethesda's The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has been released, remastered and re-released on pretty much every gaming platform since it launched in 2011. It's something of a running joke now, so why wouldn't the classic role-playing game come to Apple Vision Pro?

Ruben Frosali (RubenFro on Twitter) is a director and real-time VFX artist who has asked the same question, and rather than wait for Bethesda he's created a prototype of his own. This volumetric concept teases how a next-gen VR version of the famous game will look. (Read our first impressions of the Apple Vision Pro.)

"Just in case Bethesda decides to release yet another version of Skyrim for Vision Pro, I made a little volumetric concept in Unity," wrote Frosali on Twitter. The demo looks incredible and merges the creator's living room into the world of Skyrim seamlessly.

The Skyrim for Vision Pro also reveals why Apple has focused on software with the recent launch of visionOS and a commitment to getting Unity running as early as possible. (Scroll down for Frosali's Twitter videos of Skyrim for Vision Pro.)

The Skyrim demo for Apple's mixed reality headset created by Frosali shows how a seamless point cloud-based transformation between the game and the real world of your own room could look. Let's remember, Apple's Vision Pro is a unique blend of AR and VR and can move between the two effortlessly.

For the demo Frosali used self-made 3D scans of Lucchio, an abandoned mediaeval Italian town, to create his setting for a Vision Pro Skyrim (get an idea of how the original game looks in our spotlight on making the Skyrim cinematic with Blur Studio).

For the demo Frosali used self-made 3D scans of Lucchio, an abandoned mediaeval Italian town, to create his setting for a Vision Pro Skyrim (get an idea of how the original game looks in our spotlight on making the Skyrim cinematic with Blur Studio).