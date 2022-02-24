Can you guess which Netflix show this eerie billboard is advertising?

Unless you've been living in the upside-down, you've probably heard of the award-winning Netflix series Stranger Things. The show took off back in 2016 with its nostalgic '80s aesthetic and spooky sci-fi storyline, and has been gathering up quite the following ever since. Now there's a new season on the horizon, and Netflix is already gearing up for the release with some pretty impressive marketing.

The show revolves around a group of teenagers who attempt to recover their friend from a parallel universe called the upside-down (it's way scarier than it sounds, I promise). With this in mind, the streaming giant has shared an image of its latest Stranger Things billboard (see above), and it's pretty clever (and eerie). Looking for some more inspiration? Have a look at our roundup of the best examples of billboard advertising.

A poster for the fourth Stranger Things season (Image credit: Netflix )

The advert was shared by Netflix on its Twitter account, and despite the fact that it doesn't feature the Stranger Things logo, the billboard is instantly recognisable to fans. The upside-down text probably gives it away that it's an iconic aspect of the sci-fi franchise, but it also features the slogan for season 4 ('Every ending has a beginning') and the retro aesthetic that is so prominent in the show – the billboard resembles an old-school cinema listing.

To be perfectly honest, we prefer the billboard design to the poster for the series (see above). The billboard is just mysterious enough for it to be engaging and fans will love the detail of the topsy-turvy text. Netflix isn't known for its impressive print ads, but some have caught our eye, like these gorgeous Sex Education posters and the creepy Black Mirror design (although that one was admittedly fanmade.)

We'll have to wait until May 27 to see what 'The Party' get up to in the 80s horrorverse that is Stranger Things. If you're looking forward to the release and are hoping to upgrade your viewing setup before the big day, then make sure you check out our roundup of the best TVs.

