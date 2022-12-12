Massive $400 off the Surface Pro 8 in unmissable deal

The Surface Pro 8 made a big impression when it was released, offering big improvements on Microsoft's previous device, and with the Surface Pro 9 now out, we're seeing some decent deals. The best of which is this discount, bringing the 128GB SSD model of the Surface Pro 8 down from $1,099.99 to $699.99 over at Best Buy (opens in new tab).

Why is this such a good deal? Well, besides the size of the saving, the Surface Pro 8 is a brilliant device for working on the go. It's a tablet that you can use with a stylus for drawing and note-taking, but it runs Windows, so instead of being restricted to mobile apps, you can use fully fledged desktop software.

Add in the Surface Pro Type Cover and you've basically got a super slim and portable laptop that has the power to handle all kinds of work on the move. It's also a big step up from the previous Surface Pro 7, with improved performance and a better display (see our Surface Pro 8 review and our Surface Pro 7 vs Surface Pro 8 comparison for more on why we rate it).

Surface Pro 8 (8GB/128GB, i5 Core): $1,099.99 $699 at Best Buy

Save $400: This is close to the very best price we've seen this tablet – and the decent 128GB storage and 8GB RAM version, too. It's an iPad Pro killer, and we're fans of it, and with the Pro 9 retaining its price, this is a great way of getting a good price on a Surface Pro right now.



Surface Pro 9 (16GB/256GB, i7 Core): $1,599.99 $1,399 at Best Buy

Save $200: Want the very latest model? The Surface Pro 9 only came out recently, so we weren't expecting massive deals on the device, so we're happy to see a decent $200 off the asking price of this decently spec'd model.



Not in the US or UK before? Take a look at the prices below for the best current deals on the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 in your region.

