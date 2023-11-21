I doubt this Surface Pro 9 deal will be beat this Black Friday

By Beren Neale
published

The i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD model is reduced by a whopping $500 - now $1,097.

Surface Pro 9 Black Friday deal.
(Image credit: Future)

The Surface Pro 9 is the best Surface Pro to date and right now the heavy-duty 12th Gen i7 core, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD model has $500 sliced off the price. It's down from $1,599.99 to $1,097.96 over at Amazon.

That's the best price this version of the Surface Pro 9 has been on sale for. And it's one of the best deals I've seen this Black Friday. It's a serious deal on a serious tablet – a Windows-running tab ideal for digital artists that use Photoshop or animators or video editors using their favourite full-fat application. 

Surface Pro 9: $1,599

Surface Pro 9: $1,599 $1,097.96 at Amazon
Save $501: The Surface Pro 9 has a gorgeous touchscreen display, runs full software and is beautifully designed. This deal is on the 16GB RAM 256GB SSD model.

Key features: 13-inch touch screen | 120Hz refresh rate | 2,880 x 1,920 resolution | Full HD, 1080p front-facing camera, 10MP camera, 4K video | Intel Core i7 | 16GB Memory | 256GB SSD

Release date: October 2022. 

Price history: This is the record low price for this exact spec'd out Surface Pro 9. It's also such a massive chunk of money off, I really don't think it will be bettered this weekend. 

Current price: Microsoft $1,099.99

Review consensus: This is the best Surface Pro tablet that's been released so far. We recommend it for its design quality, build, features, display and more.

Creative Bloq: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | Windows Central: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ 

