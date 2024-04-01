Forget Surface Pro 10, you can save $400 on the Surface Pro 9 with great specs

Anyone considering buying a Microsoft Surface Pro right now faces a bit of a quandary. Should you hold out for the consumer version of the Surface Pro 10, which will presumably be released later this year, or go for a discount on the existing Surface Pro 9? I think I know which I would go for, considering that right now Amazon has the Surface Pro 9 reduced by $400 from $1,599.99 to $1,199.38.

This deal is on the Intel Evo i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD version of the 2022 tablet, which I'm using to write this on and which continues to run well, doing everything I'd want from a Windows 2-in-1 tablet-cum-laptop.

Based on what we've seen so far from Surface Pro 10 for Business, which will be released this week, I'm not convinced that the consumer version of the new device is going to be worth waiting for, or paying more for. While the new anti-reflective coating and adaptive colour, could be welcome for working outside in bright light, the main upgrades on the Surface Pro 10 revolve around AI, specifically Microsoft's Co-Pilot, which I've found little use for so far (a dedicated Co-Pilot launch button really isn't going to convince be to upgrade).

The consumer version will presumably get bigger changes since consumers need to be given more of a reason to upgrade, but considering that we still don't know when the consumer Surface Pro 10 will be released, and considering that there's every chance that it may come in for a price bump like the Business model, I think it still makes sense to go for the Surface Pro 9, which we gave four stars in our review.

Today's best Surface Pro 9 deal

Surface Pro 9: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8429&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FMicrosoft-Lightweight-Processor-Multi-Tasking-Graphite%2Fdp%2FB0B9PWT1MX%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $1,599.99 $1,199.38 at Amazon

Save $400: The Surface Pro 9 is a table with a gorgeous stylus-supporting touchscreen display, but it runs full Windows desktop software, which means it can effective turn into a compact laptop when combined with Microsoft's Type Cover keyboard (sold separately). Key features: 13-inch touch screen | 120Hz refresh rate | 2,880 x 1,920 resolution | Full HD, 1080p front-facing camera, 10MP camera, 4K video | Intel Core i7 | 16GB Memory | 256GB SSD Release date: October 2022. Price history: This isn't quite the lowest price we've seen for this configuration of the Surface Pro 9 because Amazon briefly had a massive $600 off during Black Friday, but it's the best deal that we've seen since then. There are discounts on other configurations too, but sadly not as big. Current price: <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=24542&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.microsoft.com%2Fen-us%2Fd%2Fsurface-pro-9%2F93VKD8NP4FVK" data-link-merchant="microsoft.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Microsoft $1,199.99 Review consensus: This is the best Surface Pro tablet that's been released so far. We love the flexibility of running full desktop software on a 2-in-1 and find this one of the best implementations for design quality, build, features, display and more. Creative Bloq: <a href="https://www.creativebloq.com./reviews/surface-pro-9" data-link-merchant="creativebloq.com."" data-link-merchant="microsoft.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">⭑⭑⭑⭑ | Windows Central: <a href="https://www.windowscentral.com/hardware/surface/surface-pro-9-review" data-link-merchant="windowscentral.com"" data-link-merchant="creativebloq.com."" data-link-merchant="microsoft.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">⭑⭑⭑⭑<a href="https://www.windowscentral.com/hardware/surface/surface-pro-9-review" data-link-merchant="windowscentral.com"" data-link-merchant="windowscentral.com"" data-link-merchant="creativebloq.com."" data-link-merchant="microsoft.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">⭑

