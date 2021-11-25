This is it! The best Surface Pro 8 (and 7+) Black Friday deal so far

We love the Surface Pro tablets here at Creative Bloq, so when a genuinely great deal comes up on them, we're quick to shout about it. But we're extra excited (and a bit surprised) that not only have we found the best Surface Pro 7+ deal out there, but also the best deal on the brand new Surface Pro 8. Right now, you can get the Surface Pro 8 for only $899, down from $1,099.99 at Walmart.

The Surface Pro 8 is the latest, and best, Pro tablet to come out from Microsoft, and comes with an i5, 11 Gen, 8GB RAM and 128SSD. The 13-inch tablet also rocks the new Windows 11. The Surface Pro 7+ is slightly smaller at 12.3-inches, has an i3 core, and 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD, but comes with the Type Cover keyboard (usually over $100 by itself). That is currently down from $929.99 to $699.99, saving you $230.

And if you're looking for some more deals, we've put together an article on all the best Surface Pro Black Friday deals and the best tech deals this Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021.

The best Surface Pro 8 deal right now

Surface Pro 8: $1,099.99 Surface Pro 8: $1,099.99 $899 at Walmart

Save $200: This is the first and best deal we've seen on the new Microsoft tablet. It only cam out in October this year, so we're surprised to see any money come off the price at all. We doubt this deal will be bettered any time soon. Comes with 11th Gen, i5, 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD.



Surface Pro 7+: $1,199 Surface Pro 7+: $1,199 $699.99 at Best Buy

Save $230: This is the latest model of the Surface Pro 7 with a 12.3-inch touch-screen, Intel i3 core, and 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD. It came out in September this year, so again, we're surprised to see the deal. Just head over to Best Buy and save yourself $230 on the hybrid tablet.



If the above deals aren't quite right for you, or they aren't available where you are, take a look at the other deals we've found below:

