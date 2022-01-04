Is this Tesla Cybertruck-inspired snowcat already the coolest gadget of the year?

Picture this; it's a snowy winter's morning, and you've just woken up to see that your car has been snowed in. And while these aren't the optimal conditions for trying to leave the house for work, they are the optimal conditions for some pretty unique RCing. Say hello to the Cyberkat.

A company has created a build-your-own remote control snowcat inspired by Tesla's elusive Cybertruck - and we have to admit, it's pretty damn cool. The all-terrain RC is specifically designed to thrive when driving across ice and snow with its continuous track tyres. Fancy having a go at designing your own RC? Make sure you check out our roundup of the best 3D modelling software.

Spyker Workshop is the brains behind this super cool gadget. And according to its website, soon enough you'll be able to attach a snowblower to the Cyberkat, so it'll even clear your drive on those snowy mornings. If you were hoping to get your hands on your very own Cyberkat, then it'll set you back between $1,299 and $1,499.

If the name wasn't a big enough giveaway, the Cyberkat's angular, minimal design makes it obvious that this RC was inspired by Tesla's Cybertruck. And while we aren't huge fans of the futuristic Cybertruck design, we have to admit that the Cyberkat looks super cool and would slot very nicely into the Cyber family along with the truck and the Cyberquad.

The Cyberkat looks like one of the family (Image credit: Skyper Workshop/Tesla/Future)

We seriously think Tesla should be taking notes because this is one of the coolest Cyber-vehicles we've seen. And while we would love to have our very own Cyberkat, it doesn't look like we're due any snow here at Creative Bloq HQ for a long time. If you're feeling inspired by this super cool design and would like to have a go at creating your own, then make sure you have a look at our guide to the best laptops for 3D modelling.

