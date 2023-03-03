The Dark Side of The Moon 50th anniversary edition is a "work of art"

It's been fifty years since the release of Pink Floyd's seminal album, The Dark Side of the Moon, and to celebrate, the band are releasing a collector's edition box set. If you're a fan of design and Pink Floyd, then this edition is basically going to be all your dreams come true (and is bound to invoke less ire than the ridiculous logo controversy on the release of the 50th anniversary logo).

The set was designed by Pentagram partners Harry Pearce and Jon Marshall and includes a book, remastered CD and vinyl, Blu-Ray discs, a music book and replica 7-inch singles and memorabilia. It's the sleeve and packaging design that's really got us drooling, as it consists of a box within a box, with each layer more exciting than the last. 

The Dark Side of the Moon's original prism design was created by Storm Thorgerson of Hipgnosis with illustrations by Georgie Hardie, and the new box set builds on this. "Picking up on the Hipgnosis theme of ancient Egypt and Pyramids I thought about the wonderful sense of discovery that’s built into the idea of a nested sarcophagus," explains Pearce on Pentagram's website (opens in new tab). "The layers and layers reveal memorabilia, and at the centre the original ‘The Dark Side Of The Moon’ vinyl."

Pink Floyd Dark Side of the Moon 50th edition vinyl

(Image credit: Pentagram)

The live album cover also draws on the original artwork. "Working with an existing design classic such as ‘The Dark Side Of The Moon’, it felt wholly wrong to create new conceptual imagery. More importantly it was about honouring the original concept and complementing it with an empathetic framework," says Pearce.

Each box is made of different materials, with the outer layers being completely black and then gold gradually being added in until the inside box, which is fully gold. The iconic pyramid is referenced throughout the boxes, such as the angled cuts on the folder for the poster. "It’s a work of art," says Hopgnosis' Aubrey 'Po' Powell. And we're inclined to agree.

Pink Floyd Dark Side of the Moon 50th edition vinyl

(Image credit: Pentagram)

You can pre-order the Pink Floyd 50th anniversary edition (opens in new tab) of The Dark Side of The Moon now.

