The most shared logo on social media revealed

One of the main functions of a good logo design is to make your brand recognisable and get it seen. With these criteria in mind, Adidas can pat itself on the back as its distinctive three stripe icon has been recognised as the most shared brand logo across social media platforms.

The search for the most-shared logo was conducted by analytics company Brandwatch, which lived up to its name as it used image recognition software to scour various platforms. Adidas breezed into first place, with its logo appearing in 154 unique images every minute. How's that for brand visibility?

Trailing behind the clothing brand were the likes of Google, Coca-Cola and Starbucks, while key rival Nike were pipped to the post in second place. The full list of 100 ranked brands also includes Amazon, Facebook, and Microsoft, none of which could break into the top 10.

Adidas comfortably outstrips the competition

"Brands spend millions plastering their logos across billboards, t-shirts, screens and pretty much any non-listed building," product marketing manager and author of the report, Phill Agnew, told The Drum. "However most businesses have no way to quickly quantify the effectiveness of this expense, or gauge how they're performing against their competitors in real time. Until now."

So what's the secret to Adidas' success? Well, thanks to its football involvement, the logo appeared on the kits of sports stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Alexis Sánchez. As this overlaps with FIFA video games, the Adidas logo managed to break out of its usual domains in a way that is unreachable for brands like Apple and Disney.

So if you want to get your logo in front of more people, perhaps a sporting endorsement is the way to go.

Related articles: